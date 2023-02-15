Exclusive: Hoda Kotb has reason to be joyful with latest career update Hoda joined Today in 2008 as co-host of the fourth hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford

Hoda Kotb's viewers delight in seeing her bright smile every morning on Today and now she's given them even more reason to tune in.

The TV host sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive interview and spoke about her exciting news and the future of her podcast, Making Space, too.

Hoda was thrilled to give details of her popular The Boost segment which now has a streaming TODAY ALL day version.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb's throwback high school photo stuns co-stars

Loading the player...

The 30-minute show is packed with good news, heartwarming features and cute videos and the mom-of-two is passionate about bringing some positivity to her legions of loyal viewers.

"I love a morning boost shout," Hoda said. "Look, it's my favorite part of the new cycle.There's only so much one can take and only so much bad news. So I think if you can find a moment where your shoulders relax and you can enjoy what you're watching, it's a good thing. This is just 30 minutes of uplifting content."

MOST READ: Kelly Ripa's son's new life in Michigan - and how it differs from his famous siblings

POPULAR: Carrie Underwood reveals jaw-dropping addition to 400-acre home

Miraculously, Hoda also manages to carve out time in her hectic schedule for her podcast too - and she's hoping to bring plenty more inspiring stories to her audience.

Hoda spoke about her connection with co-host Jenna Bush Hager

The third season launched on January 9 and guests so far have included Maria Shriver, Shania Twain, Wynonna Judd and Steve Harvey.

MORE: Today show bid farewell to popular member of the team

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager looks unrecognizable with super long hair transformation

Hoda also had her Today co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, on the show. When asked if it was strange to interview her friend and colleague, she explained: "I have a very intense connection with her, and I don't have that with a lot of people. I have a connection but not like I have with Jenna.

Hoda always has so much fun hosting on Today

Hoda continued: "If you hold someone's gaze for long enough, you know that there's a connection. We hold each other's gaze, and so interviewing her was totally and completely normal.

"The key is, if you feel safe with someone, you can talk to them. If you feel like they're going to be snarky or throw something, forget it."

She concluded: "But it was not weird. Although we can be real weird together. But in that case, it just gave her more of an opportunity to talk about things that we wouldn't normally discuss."

The Boost streams at 9:30amET every weekday on TODAY All Day: https://on.today.com/3YgrmnA

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.