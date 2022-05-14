How to get your hair like the stars of Eurovision - from the stylists who made them

When you think of Eurovision you may think of the outlandish costumes, Euro-pop hits - or duds - and, of course, the UK's poor track record over the past few years.

But another thing that's on the mind is some of the outlandish hairstyles. Who can forget the epic hairography from Eleni Foureira with Fuego or Netta's buns for Toy or Sam Ryder's insanely long locks for this year's competition?

WATCH: All the UK's previous Eurovision contestants

We always love recreating a hairstyle and Antonio C. Calero, the Global Creative Director for Moroccanoil, and Kevin Hughes, the Global Artistic Director for the brand, spoke to HELLO! about how to achieve this.

Antonio explains that the "most important" part of recreating a style is instead of relying on what might be your favourite Eurovision look is to see "what products you have and what products they use to get that" adding that a lot of the behind-the-scenes is never seen on screen so that someone with a big "bouncy" hairstyle might actually have "fine hair, and we've used extensions".

He continued: "It's not about trying to copycat but adapting it to you. Always go to your hair artist and see what they say, because a lot of people buy products without knowing if it works for them. When you look for products, make sure you read the comments, whether it's for fine hair, thicker hair."

Antonio C. Calero is the Global Creative Director for Moroccanoil

Kevin agreed, and felt that one of the best things about this year's competition was how many of the acts were "embracing their natural curls", saying that many who have them "don't know how to care for them".

He shared that one of the ways to care for them is with a curl defining cream as it "covers from waves to much curlier hair. Not a lot of people know but you need a control factor to keep the definition of the curl because once it loses that, we see frizz and it's not because the hair is unhealthy."

Kevin went on to explain that the second someone's hair looks "healthier and shinier" people become more confident and comfortable with how they're looking. He added that the cream was perfect for this as it opens up a range of styling options "instead of just straightening them out, which is what most do".

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream, £26.85, Feel Unique

And when it comes to choosing the best products for the stars of Eurovision, Antonio shared that they watch the videos of the performances beforehand in order to identify what will work best for the performer, as they encounter all kinds of styles from "curls to hair with a more oily texture".

Kevin explained that the main acts, backing singers, and dancers who came to their chairs had different kinds of hair ranging from "chemically treated or highlighted lots", and that due to the blow drying process many of them had to use a restrictive hair mask either every four days or on a weekly basis, with the protein in the product keeping the hair in its "best possible shape as well as repairing".

Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask, £34.75, LookFantastic

And when it came to non-chemically treated hair, hydrating shampoos and conditioners were the items of choice. Kevin concluded: "If hair is unhealthy, it doesn't shine and we want everybody to shine especially during the most important moment of their life."

Products used on stars will range from dry shampoo, to root enhancing ones, to styling gel for the male acts, ensuring their hair stays in place while also reflecting the light.

