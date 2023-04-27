The Crown releases official first look photos of Prince William and Princess Kate actors

The Crown has released the official first-look photos of the actors portraying Prince William and Princess Kate in the upcoming sixth and final season of the Netflix drama.

The show's official social media accounts tweeted three official images showing Ed McVey in his role as a young Prince William, and Meg Bellamy as a young Kate. The stars will portray the royals in their early dating days when they met at the University of St Andrews.

The caption also confirmed when fans can expect new episodes. It read: "A first look at Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) from the sixth and final season of The Crown, coming 2023."

Although a specific release date has not been revealed, fans will be pleased to know that they won't have to wait until the new year to watch as it was previously reported that season six was scheduled for a 2024 release.

Ed McVey as Prince William in The Crown

Many reacted to the official photos sharing their excitement. One person wrote: "Eeeeek!! I'm so ready to see the final season but also not ready as I love every time the hype comes for a new season release. I hope prequel rumours turn out a reality!"

A second added: "I've been looking forward to this upcoming season, let's GO," as a third said: "YAYYYY BUT WAITT THIS IS THE FINAL SEASON." A fourth even quipped: "Honestly… this is a hot guy but William was even hotter."

© Meg Bellamy as Kate in The Crown season six Meg Bellamy will play a young Kate Middleton

The Crown's sixth season will the last of its run. Speaking about why the show will be ending, producer Suzanne Mackie told Broadcast: "[Showrunner] Peter [Morgan] has said it very articulately, that he simply can't write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective.

"I think he's always felt 10 years is the minimum amount of time that he can see something in a historical context, to allow him to really understand it. I don't think he'll deviate from that. We all know these stories, but what Peter does so brilliantly is get underneath that and understand the landscape in a more nuanced, complex, surprising way."

