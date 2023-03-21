Lady Louise Windsor's whereabouts during The Crown filming gets everyone talking Prince William's cousin attends St Andrews University where Netflix is currently filming

Filming has officially started for the highly-anticipated sixth season of Netflix's The Crown, causing a stir amongst royal fans who eagerly await Princess Kate's debut in the award-winning series.

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey, who play a young Prince and Princess of Wales during their university days at St Andrews, made headlines last week when photographs of the actors on set revealed an uncanny resemblance between the duo and their royal counterparts.

Filming for The Crown season six has begun

New photographs see Meg dressed in a tweed jacket and olive green midi skirt, likely to be a similar outfit a teenage Kate Middleton would have worn during her time at the university, while fan videos shared on TikTok give a rare glimpse at the actor's depiction of William and Kate’s friendship before it developed into a romance.

Amid the excitement, however, questions have been raised about the whereabouts of Lady Louise Windsor, who is currently enrolled in her first year of studies at St Andrews University.

Taking to TikTok to express their concern for the 18-year-old royal, one fan commented on the video of a behind-the-scenes clip from The Crown's filming: "Lady Louise will know scenes before they arrive on Netflix."

"I find it quite hilarious that Prince William's cousin Lady Louise attends this Uni while they're filming The Crown, aka the show that is about her family," chimed in a second fan, while a third added: "I wonder if Lady Louise is filming this behind the scenes and sending it to the family group chat…"

Lady Louise is in her first year of studies at St Andrews

"What does Lady Louise Windsor think of this lol," was a shared sentiment from a fourth fan.

It was a bittersweet beginning to Lady Louise's university journey, who earned her place at the prestigious St Andrews after achieving the required grades in her A Level results.

The royal started at the university in the same week her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, sadly passed away. Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's eldest child studied hard for her exams at St Mary's School Ascot to earn her place on the English course at the royal-favourite uni. Her chosen subjects were English, History, Politics and Drama.

