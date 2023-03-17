The Crown new photos show Princess Kate actress working as a waitress and holding hands with Prince William Are you excited to see Prince William and Princess Kate’s romance depicted on The Crown?

The Crown has been filming around Prince William and Princess Kate’s old haunts at St Andrew's University - and the latest snaps from set have shown Meg Bellamy, the actress portraying the royal, alongside William actor, Ed McVey.

The new photos show Meg dressed in a tweed jacket and matching skirt, likely to be a similar look for Kate Middleton during her time at the university, as she walked along a street while holding hands with another character - hinting that these scenes will be set before William and Kate’s friendship developed into a romance.

WATCH: Are you caught up with The Crown?

Loading the player...

Another snap showed Meg filming scenes as Kate working as a waitress, which she previously admitted that she was "terrible". While appearing on A Berry Royal Christmas alongside Mary Berry, she said: "Reminds me of my university days when I did a bit of waitressing." After Mary asked if she was good, she replied: "No, I was terrible."

Meg was also snapped as a waitress

The future King and Queen of England’s early romance will be explored in season six of The Crown, which will also be the final season of the hit Netflix show.

Speaking about why the show will be ending, producer Suzanne Mackie told Broadcast: "[Showrunner] Peter [Morgan] has said it very articulately, that he simply can't write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective.

Meg and Ed are set to play Kate and William

"I think he's always felt 10 years is the minimum amount of time that he can see something in a historical context, to allow him to really understand it. I don't think he'll deviate from that. We all know these stories, but what Peter does so brilliantly is get underneath that and understand the landscape in a more nuanced, complex, surprising way."

When will The Crown season six be released?

The finale of the hit show is set to be released in 2024, and is currently still in production. Season five was released in late 2023, and was a critical hit - with fans, in particular, praising Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Imelda Staunton as the late Queen.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.