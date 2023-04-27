The Prince and Princess of Wales try abseiling on royal staycation ahead of anniversary - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined mountain rescue climbers in the South Wales Valleys

The Prince and Princess of Wales tried their hand at abseiling as they joined mountain rescue climbers at a rugby club during their trip to the South Wales Valleys on Thursday.

William, 40, and Kate, 41, both donned outdoor clothing as they visited Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil before socialising with climbers and community members at the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club.

The volunteer-run organisation, which covers the central area of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park including Pen y Fan, is celebrating its 60th birthday.

© Getty William and Kate were dressed appropriately for their outing

The club, which is a feeder club to Cardiff Blues, is a popular spot for the climbers to socialise and relax when they are off duty.

At the club, they got a chance to speak to individual volunteers, the organisation's supporters and members of the local community.

ROYAL STYLE: Princess Kate is low-key in skinny jeans and ASOS cap in new pictures

© Getty Kate donned outerwear, skinny jeans and boots

HELLO! is sharing live updates from William and Kate's engagements…

© Getty Prince William abseiling in Wales

The royal couple's two-day trip to South Wales Valleys and Mid Wales from Thursday to Friday comes just before their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Newlyweds William and Kate lived in Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales, where the Prince was stationed as a RAF search and rescue pilot.

© Getty The Prince is patron of Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and worked closely with such teams during his time as an air ambulance pilot.

When asked by instructors if he had abseiled before, William said: "It's been a while."

Before heading over the edge Kate, who was wearing a red mountain rescue coat like her husband with her hair tied in a ponytail, was heard telling William: "We're not racing."

The couple took part in training activities such as medical support exercises, watching a search dog demonstration, and meeting current and former team members to hear about their experiences spanning the organisation's six-decade history. Hear Kate's cheeky quip as she took part in a training exercise...

WATCH: Princess Kate's cheeky quip as royals join mountain rescue team

They will also meet the owners of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, which draws people from across the country to try its food.

© WPA Pool

After meeting with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team, The Prince and Princess will visit the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club where members of the team typically go to relax and socialise. Inside the club, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with mountain rescue volunteers, the organisation’s supporters, and members of the local community. Upon leaving the rugby club, The Prince and Princess will spend some time meeting members of the public gathered outside.



The Princess speaking with volunteers

The royal couple will be staying in a local bed and breakfast this evening.

© Getty William and Kate rescue a 'casualty' off the mountain during a training exercise

© Getty William and Kate made a new furry friend

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.