The Prince and Princess of Wales try abseiling on royal staycation ahead of anniversary - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales tried their hand at abseiling as they joined mountain rescue climbers at a rugby club during their trip to the South Wales Valleys on Thursday.
William, 40, and Kate, 41, both donned outdoor clothing as they visited Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil before socialising with climbers and community members at the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club.
The volunteer-run organisation, which covers the central area of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park including Pen y Fan, is celebrating its 60th birthday.
The club, which is a feeder club to Cardiff Blues, is a popular spot for the climbers to socialise and relax when they are off duty.
At the club, they got a chance to speak to individual volunteers, the organisation's supporters and members of the local community.
The royal couple's two-day trip to South Wales Valleys and Mid Wales from Thursday to Friday comes just before their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
Newlyweds William and Kate lived in Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales, where the Prince was stationed as a RAF search and rescue pilot.
When asked by instructors if he had abseiled before, William said: "It's been a while."
Before heading over the edge Kate, who was wearing a red mountain rescue coat like her husband with her hair tied in a ponytail, was heard telling William: "We're not racing."
The couple took part in training activities such as medical support exercises, watching a search dog demonstration, and meeting current and former team members to hear about their experiences spanning the organisation's six-decade history. Hear Kate's cheeky quip as she took part in a training exercise...
They will also meet the owners of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, which draws people from across the country to try its food.
After meeting with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team, The Prince and Princess will visit the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club where members of the team typically go to relax and socialise. Inside the club, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with mountain rescue volunteers, the organisation’s supporters, and members of the local community. Upon leaving the rugby club, The Prince and Princess will spend some time meeting members of the public gathered outside.
The royal couple will be staying in a local bed and breakfast this evening.
