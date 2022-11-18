8 stunning filming locations from The Crown you can visit - and most are free

The Crown has returned for its highly anticipated fifth series and from the iconic fashion to the ornate furnishings, fans just can't get enough.

From castles in Aberdeen to the buzzing Northern Quarter of Manchester, the sprawling grounds of Somerleyton Hall in Suffolk, and Buckingham Palace, you will be awestruck by the real filming locations used by Netflix that are accessible to the public – and many of these marvellous days out are free.

WATCH: The Royal Residences - A Look Inside

The cost-conscious team at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have selected eight of the most interesting royal-themed, sightseeing hotspots from around the UK where The Crown was filmed and helpfully ranked them according to how much each of them costs for a day out.

The Northern Quarter, Manchester - New York City

Experience the buzz of Manchester's Northern Quarter

Princess Diana’s trip to New York was monumental during the AIDS epidemic, but for the show, this segment was filmed in the northern region of Manchester rather than in America. While the cosmopolitan area has been returned to its original form, it’s still a great sight to check off the list and to visit some local bars and record shops. Cost: Free.

Slains Castle, Aberdeen Scotland - The Castle of Mey

View the Northern Sea from Slains Castle

All scenes from The Crown that are set in The Castle of Mey, which was previously owned and resided in by the Queen Mother, actually take place in Slains Castle in Aberdeen. The historic building was constructed in the late 1500s and has been used as a stunning sight during the first season of The Crown. Visitors can enjoy the most impressive and unspoiled views across the North Sea from this location. Cost: Free.

Somerleyton Hall, Suffolk - Sandringham Estate

Somerleyton Hall undergoes a royally festive transformation each year

The royal family traditionally stay at Sandringham during the Christmas period, and The Crown filmed all the festive scenes from the series at Somerleyton Hall. This Victorian stately home was used in the fourth season of The Crown, which starred Emma Corin as Princess Diana, when the season finale depicted the royal family gathering for a Christmas picture. Somerleyton was transformed to imitate the royal estate perfectly. Cost: £8.45 for adults and free for children under the age of four.

Winchester Cathedral, Winchester - St. Paul's Cathedral

These magnificent interiors could be mistaken for St. Paul's Cathedral

The beautiful Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity, Saint Peter, Saint Paul and Saint Swithun, otherwise known as Winchester Cathedral, has been used as the scene for several moments throughout The Crown. From Winston Churchill's funeral to Princess Diana and King Charles's wedding and Lord Mountbatten's funeral, these scenes were all filmed in what is one of the largest cathedrals in Europe. Cost: £10 for adults and free for children under the age of 16.

Belvoir Castle, Grantham - Windsor Castle

Helena Bohman-Carter played Princess Margaret at Belvoir Castle

Windsor Castle was widely regarded as Queen Elizabeth II's favourite estate and is where she spent most of her time during her reign. In the show, Belvoir castle was used to represent the estate, and it is actually located in Grantham, Leicestershire, which is around a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Windsor Castle. Cost: £12 for adults, £7 for children.

Wilton House, Salisbury – Buckingham Palace

Wilton House has played host to The Crown and Bridgerton productions

Wilton House is loved by film and television makers for its ability to pass for Buckingham Palace. Fans of shows such as Bridgerton and The Young Victoria will likely recognise the similarity too. Wilton House, which is used as the interior set for Buckingham Palace, is located in Salisbury, which is 85 miles away from the real-life palace. Cost: £18 for adults, and £9.25 for children.

Burghley House, Lincolnshire - Windsor Castle

Burghley House's interiors are worth a look

Since the producers of The Crown changed their choice of the filming location for season four, Burghley House in Lincolnshire takes centre stage in many episodes of series five of the hit show. The latest episodes of The Crown focus on historic events such as the devastating fire at Windsor which destroyed over 100 rooms in the castle. Burghley House is described as a leading example of an Elizabethan prodigy house and the Cecil family who reside there to this day allow tourists to visit. Cost: £20 for adults, and £9 for children.

London’s Lyceum, London - 1952 Royal Variety Show

Claire Foy and Matt Smith sat in the Royal Box in The Crown

London's Lyceum

Located on Wellington Street in the heart of London's West End, the grand Lyceum theatre was used in The Crown to depict the evening that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, played by Claire Foy and Matt Smith, watched the Royal Variety Show at the London Palladium from their royal box in 1952. The Lyceum is currently home to the smash hit musical, The Lion King. Cost: Lion King tickets from £23.50.

