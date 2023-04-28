The Witcher season three: everything you need to know

Toss a coin to your Witcher! Back and better than ever, Henry Cavill returns in his final outing as the White Wolf. Scheduled to be released in two parts, it won't be long until the third season of The Witcher lands on Netflix, but if you're desperate to see what's in store, click the video below to watch the trailer. From the plot to the release date and more, here's everything we know about the upcoming series…

The Witcher season three release date

The Witcher season three is slightly different to its predecessors, in that the series is divided into two parts. While the first five episodes will be premiering on June 29, the final three will be released on July 27.

© Netflix The new season will premiere in two parts

The Witcher season three plot

The official synopsis for season three explains: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it."

© Netflix Season three will follow Geralt and Yennefer as they attempt to protect Ciri and continue her magical training

Meanwhile, "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

Why is Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three?

Back in October 2022, Henry Cavill revealed that he would be stepping down from the role of Geralt and handing the reins over to Liam Hemsworth. He had made the decision to leave The Witcher in order to return as Superman.

Unfortunately, however, the actor later learned that DC Comics and Warner Bros had decided to recast the role. In an emotional Instagram post, Henry explained: "It's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

Following the news, Henry has since confirmed that he is working alongside his girlfriend and producer, Natalie Viscuso, to adapt the fantasy tabletop game Warhammer 40,000 for the screen. Recently, he also wrapped filming on Guy Ritchie's upcoming film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

