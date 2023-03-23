James Bond frontrunners: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill and more – details Could one of these British stars be the new James Bond?

No Time To Die saw Daniel Craig officially step down from the role of James Bond, but who will follow in his footsteps? In with a chance of becoming the new 007, these British actors are firm favourites right now, and some of them have reportedly been in talks with the team behind Bond. We're taking a look at the frontrunners for Ian Fleming's beloved character – who would you like to see in the iconic role?

What have producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said about the next James Bond?

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are the keepers of the keys when it comes to the James Bond franchise. Back in February, Barbara told LADBible: "No, we haven't even started casting yet. There isn't even a script."

Daniel Craig pictured with James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson

While it's still early days, the casting team know what they're looking for. During an 'In Conversation' event at London's British Film Institute last year, Michael G. Wilson revealed one of the ideal requirements for Bond.

"We've tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn't work," he began. "Remember, Bond's already a veteran. He's had some experience. He's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He's probably been in the SAS or something. He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That's why it works for a thirty-something."

James Bond frontrunners revealed

Regé-Jean Page

Despite being a major frontrunner for the MI6 spy, Regé-Jean Page isn't giving it too much thought. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Bridgerton star said: "It's a conversation people are having, and it's terribly flattering that they're having it. I leave them to it." Asked whether he would consider accepting the role, Regé-Jean replied: "I have no idea. It's not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts."

Regé-Jean Page has addressed the "flattering" rumours on a number of occassions

He also addressed the rumours on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – see what he had to say in the video below.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

In a new poll, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been revealed as one of the nation's top 10 choices for James Bond. The Bullet Train actor is no stranger to high-octane roles, and it was also reported that he'd had positive discussions with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is one of the UK's top 10 choices for the UK

Henry Cavill

Currently, Henry Cavill's odds of becoming Bond are 5/2 at the UK bookies. It wouldn't be a big surprise if the Superman actor landed the role – he almost landed the role in 2006. During an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Henry revealed that he narrowly lost the role to Daniel Craig.

Henry Cavill revealed that he came close to playing James Bond in 2006

"They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I've been told, it was just down to me and Daniel, and I was the younger option," he said. "I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel. I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies."

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy was listed as the official frontrunner by Betfair, and plenty of film fans would love to see him as 007. Back in 2020, there were reports that the A-lister had taken meetings with the Bond bosses, but this has never been confirmed or denied.

In 2020 there were reports that Tom Hardy had met with Bond bosses

James Norton

Following his incredible performance in Happy Valley, James Norton has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig. The TV star has said very little about the ongoing speculation, stating that it's "flattering to be in the conversation."

Happy Valley fans would love to see James Norton as 007

