American Idol’s Katy Perry and Lionel Richie “big time” replacements revealed - can you guess who?

With Katy Perry and Lionel Richie set to perform at King Charles III's Coronation Concert, the American Idol judges panel finds itself with two temporary vacancies.

The suspense is finally over, as ABC has unveiled the "big time" guest judges filling their shoes and can you guess who?

It’s Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran!

These two hitmakers bring a mix of classic and contemporary success to the table. The Canadian-American artist, dominated the 1990s music scene with hits like her iconic revenge anthem, while British singer-songwriter Ed has captivated audiences worldwide with his popular pop-rock style.

The 48-year-old Alanis will not only judge the show but also mentor the contestants, who will perform her songs.

Although Ed won't be mentoring, the remaining contestants will duet his tracks. Both artists are scheduled to perform, with Alanis delivering a classic hit and Ed showcasing a song from his latest album, (AKA Subtract).

The news of Katy and Lionel joining the lineup of The Coronation Concert broke last month.

Fellow judge Luke Bryan hinted at their high-profile replacements during an Entertainment Tonight interview at the Stagecoach Festival on Saturday, teasing that the guest judges were "big time."

In addition to Katy and Lionel, The Coronation Concert will feature performances by Andrea Bocelli and Take That, with thousands of guests expected to attend, including First Lady Jill Biden as a US representative.

Katy previously joked to Entertainment Tonight about a "hologram" filling in for her on American Idol, while discussing her upcoming performance at The Coronation Concert.

She also mentioned her connection to King Charles, an ambassador for his organization, The British Asian Trust, and her role with UNICEF, stating that their collaboration aligned with her values.

Describing her chance to perform at the concert as "so cool," Katy is clearly thrilled to be part of this historic event.

The Coronation Concert is slated for Sunday, May 7, and American Idol will air live coast-to-coast the same day at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

