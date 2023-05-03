The Rookie season six: Everything we know so far

The Rookie's season five finale premiered on Tuesday night, and fans are desperate to know what happens next. Back in April, the show was renewed for a sixth instalment, after becoming one of ABC's most-viewed scripted series. So, what do we know about the upcoming season? Here's everything you need to know, from the release date to the plot and cast…

The Rookie season six release date

Seeing as the season five finale has only just aired, it'll be a while until ABC announces an official season six release date – watch this space! Historically, The Rookie has premiered each season between September and October, so we reckon John Nolan and his team will be back in the fall.

The Rookie season six plot

It's early days so the season six outline is yet to be released, however, after THAT dramatic finale, there are plenty of questions that still need answering, including the fate of Aaron Thorsen (played by Tru Valentino).

After being shot by masked assailants, the character was rushed to hospital where he continued to fight for his life. Considering that season five ended with Aaron in a coma, the sixth season is set to reveal whether he lives or dies.

It looks like season six will also introduce a brand-new villain. At the end of season five, the Mid-Wilshire Division established that Luke Moran had recruited the mercenaries to attack them, but the question of why remained unclear. The episode then panned to a pair of Escalades traveling on the highway.

Inside was an unnamed character, played by Kristian Bruun, who – as it turns out – had masterminded the whole thing. Dressed in a sharp suit, the mystery man gloated about paying for the attack as a distraction. "And by the time they realize the damage we've done," he said, "we'll be long gone."

The Rookie season 6 cast

Currently, it looks like the full cast of The Rookie will be returning for season six. Nathan Fillion has already confirmed his role in the upcoming instalment with a post on Instagram.

Celebrating the show's renewal, he wrote: "I couldn't be more proud of this show, and I couldn't be happier about coming back for another season. I know what I think is going to happen this next season, but you tell me yours!"

Lucy Chen actress Melissa O'Neill has also confirmed her return on Instagram, writing: "Can't wait to see what Lucy Chen and all of The Rookie crew get up to during Season 6!"

Key moments from the season five finale

