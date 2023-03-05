The Rookie star Nathan Fillion's incredible career milestone The star has been on our screens for 30 years

Nathan Fillion is recognized by many for his portrayal of John Nolan in ABC police drama, The Rookie. But did you know that the 51-year-old actor has been on our screens for three decades?

The Castle star made his small screen debut at the age of 21 in the TV film Ordeal in the Arctic. The drama premiered on 15 February 1993, which means Nathan celebrated his 30-year career anniversary in February this year! Congrats Nathan!

The actor has certainly made his mark in the TV and film industry and after appearing in the disaster film, he went on to land the role of Joey Buchanan in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live, winning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal.

Nathan starred as Richard in Castle

One Life to Live wasn't Nathan's only major TV role however, as he went on to play leading roles in the fantasy series Firefly and the sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, portraying Captain Mal Reynolds in the former and Johnny Donnelly in the latter.

One of his most notable TV parts was playing the titular character in the crime comedy-drama Castle. The series, which ran for an impressive eight seasons until its cancelation in 2016, attracted much speculation surrounding the tense off-screen relationship between Nathan and his co-star Stana Katic.

Nathan played Johnny Donnelly in Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place

In 2018, Nathan landed the starring role in the police drama The Rookie, which is currently in its fifth season. The show recently teased the tragic death of beloved character Tim Bradford in an episode set to air on 21 March. Watch the dramatic clip below…

Fans were quick to express their fears on Twitter, with one person writing "No, I don't think you understand... like, I love the whole cast but Tim is my favorite character. It better be Jake. I won't get over it if it's Tim," while another added: "No, what did you do? Don't play with me @therookie I'm already emotionally unstable."

