The Rookie fans issue same plea as Nathan Fillion shares new behind-the-scenes footage The actor plays John Nolan in the drama

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion has delighted fans with some behind-the-scenes footage on the latest season of the popular police drama.

The show's official Twitter account posted a glimpse of a day on set through Nathan's eyes, showing the John Nolan actor preparing to shoot a scene with his co-star and on-screen fiancée Jenna Dewan, who plays Bailey Nune.

The caption read: "Experience a day on set through @nathanfillion’s eyes and stream #TheRookie on Hulu!" Watch the clip below…

WATCH: The Rookie star Nathan Fillion Nathan Fillion shares special behind-the-scenes footage

Fans quickly took to the comments to praise the video, with one person writing: "Please upload MORE OF THIS! Love some more BTS!" while another added: "Love the bts scenes, keep the chalking coming!!"

Other fans couldn't help but issue a plea to the show, calling on ABC to renew the program for a sixth season.

One person wrote: "I just want to say I love the Rookie it's my favorite show on tv. Please renew for season six," while another added: "Pls let there be a season six."

Nathan shared a behind-the-scenes clip with fans

So, is the show set to return? While there's currently no news on the drama's renewal, it's likely that John Nolan and the rest of the team will be back with new episodes following season five.

Given ABC launched a spin-off of the police drama titled The Rookie: Feds at the end of last year, it's safe to assume that the original show isn't going anywhere.

Nathan Fillion plays John Nolan in the series

The behind-the-scenes update comes just days after Nathan was forced to pull out of a fan convention due to ill health.

The star was supposed to attend the Fan Expo Portland convention from Friday 17 February to Sunday 19 February, but couldn't after coming down with a cold.

He wrote in the caption: "Although I was very much looking forward to seeing you all this weekend, I have fallen ill and will not be able to attend the Convention in Portland.

"I am crestfallen. I am heartbroken. I am also full of snot and have a fever. Next time!"

