Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos receive incredible news after making Live debut together

The TV hosts Kelly and Mark have so much to celebrate

Mark Consuelos, 52, co-hosting debut with his wife Kelly Ripa on "Live with Kelly and Mark" has been met with tremendous success and excitement from viewers.

The power couple's strong chemistry and engaging presence have led to the show's most robust week in three months, drawing in millions of viewers since the week of 1/16/23.

The dynamic duo's premiere week not only brought in a significant increase in viewership compared to the same week last year but also secured "Live with Kelly and Mark" as the No. 1 daytime talk show across all key Nielsen measures.

This accomplishment speaks to the couple's undeniable on-screen chemistry and ability to connect with audiences, positioning the show as a leading force in daytime entertainment talk shows.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark's chemistry onset has helped boost ratings

MORE: David Muir gushes over Kelly Ripa's children in revealing new interview

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son lives a very different life to his famous parents

In New York, the show's home market, the premiere week of "Live with Kelly and Mark" marked the program's most-watched week in Total Viewers since the week of 5/4/20.

The good news comes after rumours that the couple have taped multiple episodes of the show in advance, according to The U.S. Sun.

An insider told the publication: “The opening monologue for the pre-recorded episodes is very general, like, discussing relationships and Mark and Kelly’s marriage and life with the kids.”

Kelly and Mark got into some awkward positions during the show

The source added that the guests interviewed for the June dates were “The Walking Dead: Dead City” cast members, which premieres on June 18.

The show is reportedly planning to pre-tape at least five more episodes in advance. An insider close to production explains that “this is nothing new,” as the show’s schedule “fluctuates weekly” due to the hosts' other obligations, making pre-taping a normal practice for the show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.