Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate 27 years of marriage with heartfelt throwback pics

Kelly Ripa, 52, marked her 27th wedding anniversary with her husband Mark Consuelos, 52, by sharing a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Story.

One image captured the couple sharing a passionate kiss, which the TV host captioned, "Love of my life."

Another photo showed them laughing together, accompanied by the caption: "Happy anniversary." A third image featured the pair posing in front of a "Love" sculpture, with the caption "27 years!"

Mark also celebrated their enduring love by reposting his wife's sweet photos on his Instagram Story.

MORE: David Muir gushes over Kelly Ripa's children in revealing new interview

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son lives a very different life to his famous parents

The couple, who are known for their public displays of affection, got married in 1996 and have three children together: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.

In February, Kelly announced that her husband would be replacing Ryan Seacrest, 48, as her "Live" co-host.

Page Six reported that ABC executives had been trying to convince Mark to join the show since last summer.

However, the couple faced significant criticism when their first episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark" aired in April, with viewers branding the show boring and "brutal."

Despite the criticism, Kelly expressed her pride in her husband and praised his work on the show. "I had no concerns about how well he was going to do, and he really proved me right," she told Us Weekly in April.

"I'm so proud of him, but I was never worried."

Mark a "Riverdale" alum, admitted that the show had "gone off the rails" a few times since he joined, but he was still learning. "If it's great, great. If it's not so great, we'll try better next time. And that's been my approach. Just kind of be in the moment," he previously said on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham."

The duo first met and fell in love while co-starring on the soap opera "All My Children" in the 1990s.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.