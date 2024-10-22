Yellowstone drops explosive trailer for season 5B – Watch

Paramount+ has dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated final season of Yellowstone, which returns to screens on November 10 in the US and November 11 in the UK.

The popular neo-Western drama, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, follows the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in America.

© Paramount Kevin Costner has left his role on the show

Starring Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly, the show follows the Duttons as their ranch faces constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park – all while contending with unsolved murders and shifting alliances.

Fans have waited almost two years for the new episodes to arrive as the first half of season five aired in early 2023. Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: The trailer for Yellowstone 5B teases lots of drama

Teasing the upcoming episodes, Luke previously told EW: "I couldn't be happier. I think it's a perfect ending for the show for every character.

"It's just a testament to what a good writer Taylor [Sheridan] is, and it's a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can't wait to sit down and watch it one day."

© ROGER SNIDER Luke Grimes on set of Yellowstone

Earlier this year, Kevin revealed that he had departed his role as John Dutton.

© Instagram Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth

Addressing fans in a video posted on social media, the actor said: "After this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future".

He continued: "It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning and I love the relationship we've been able to develop and I'll see you at the movies."

© Paramount The show returns in November

While season five marks Kevin's final outing in the series, there is a possible sixth season and a spin-off titled The Madison being developed.