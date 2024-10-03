Inside Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly's dating history

Kelly Reilly prefers to keep a low profile. The actress, who hails from Surrey, is notoriously private and rarely shares details about her life away from the cameras.

As of 2012, the Yellowstone star has been married to financier, Kyle Baugher. Together they share a 13-year-old miniature schnauzer and spend a great deal of time by the beach or on the water in Long Island.

Kelly Reilly and Kyle Baugher at the beach

Kelly and Kyle are one of the sweetest couples, having just celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. But, did you know that she was once linked to two famous actors? Speaking to The Telegraph in 2009, Kelly described herself as a "serial monogamist" and reflected on her previous relationships.

"I was with someone for five years, then six years…" she said. "My first boyfriend was a gardener, but I've only really been with people who are in the business."

Here, we take a trip down memory lane and explore Kelly's high-profile dating history.

JJ Feild

Kelly dated British star, JJ Feild during the early 2000s. Primarily recognised for his work in period dramas, JJ has appeared in The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby (2001), Northanger Abbey (2007) and The Romanoffs (2018). Fans may also have spotted him in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and Ford v. Ferrari (2019).

© Shutterstock Kelly Reilly and JJ Feild at the premiere of Pride and Prejudice in 2005

Little is known about Kelly and JJ's relationship, although it's possible that they met on the set of Last Orders (2001), in which they played love interests. During their relationship, the former couple were pictured attending a screening of I Am Sam in 2001 and were later photographed at a party celebrating Pride and Prejudice's premiere in 2005.

Jonah Lotan

Kelly began dating Israeli actor Jonah Lotan in 2006, and at one point they were reportedly engaged. According to The Telegraph, the pair met when he approached her in a bar in New York and invited her out to dinner. "He's just heaven," she told the publication in 2007.

Among his acting credits, Jonah is known for appearing in Foyle's War (2006), 24 (2006) and Hostages (2013-2016).

Kelly met actor Jonah Lotan in 2006 after he approached her in a bar

When Jonah headed to Namibia to shoot the HBO miniseries Generation Kill (2008), Kelly, whose projects at the time had been cancelled, joined him. "I could have stayed here worrying about being unemployed and looking for more work or I could have been there with him," she said. "For me, there wasn't really a choice."

Kelly and Jonah split a few years later, although the exact time of their breakup is unknown.

Kyle Baugher

Kelly first mentioned Kyle Baugher in 2011. Speaking with The Guardian, the 47-year-old was asked how she spends her spare time.

"I live between my house on the borders of Sussex and Surrey and New York, where my boyfriend lives," she said.

© Shutterstock Kyle Baugher is a financier from Long Island

"I'm not saying any more about him except that he's not an actor, not in the business. I spend a lot of time across the pond. I spend a lot of my time on aeroplanes. I'm probably going to do the move soon. I'd like my life to be in one place."

A financier from Long Island, Kyle tends to keep away from the spotlight. He and Kelly married in Somerset, England in 2012, and have continued to go from strength to strength. Speaking with the Evening Standard in 2015, Kelly noted that she was very "happy and content" in her relationship.

© Shutterstock The couple married in Somerset, England in 2012

More recently, the Yellowstone favourite commemorated their 11th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on June 6, 2023, Kelly wrote: "We were married in Somerset, England surrounded by the countryside I love. This morning exactly 11 years later in Utah with you surrounded by rock, wild desert flowers and Navajo willows."