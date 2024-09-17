Yellowstone fans are preparing themselves for the final episodes of the series, and now Luke Grimes has spoken about what viewers can expect, calling it a "perfect ending".

"Generations of blood have led to this. Don't miss the epic return of Yellowstone Nov. 10, only on @paramountnetwork," read the trailer caption by Paramount+ as they teased the upcoming final episodes, but Luke has insisted that it will be "profound" moment of storytelling by the cast and crew.

"I couldn't be happier. I think it's a perfect ending for the show for every character," he told EW.com.

"It's just a testament to what a good writer Taylor [Sheridan] is, and it's a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can't wait to sit down and watch it one day."

© ROGER SNIDER Luke Grimes on set of Yellowstone

It has been almost a two year wait for fans, as the first half of season five aired in early 2023. The WGA and SAG strikes forced filming to halt, and the network then decided to push back the release of the new episodes an entire year, with filming wrapping earlier this summer.

In July, Kelly Reilly, 47, posted a video from the set in which she shared that "gratitude" was spilling "out of me in every direction".

© Paramount Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

"The kindness of people," she continued.

"An Eagle circling above just before action was called. A huge pack of Elk with their babies crossing ahead on the way home. The horses feeling the breeze as we walked down the hill. My dog that morning at the lake. My husband making me dinner when I came home bone tired. The group of people that continue to make this wild show make it with all their hearts and guts, I'm so deeply proud to be running alongside them. The rawness and beauty of this year's season is really something. Can't wait to share it. November."

Kelly stars as Beth Dutton alongside Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, and even though the series is currently expected to end in November, studio rumblings have Kelly and Cole in talks to return for a sixth installment.

Deadline reported that negotiations are ongoing but no agreement has been reached.

Watch as Kevin Costner confirms he’s not returning to Yellowstone

Kevin Costner, however, the lead in the series, will be absent from the final episodes, amid ongoing reports of tension between the star and showrunner Sheridan.

Addressing fans in a video, Kevin confirmed that "after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future".