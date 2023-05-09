The Crown star Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86 and fans pay tribute

Actor Terrence Hardiman has passed away at the age of 86, his agent has confirmed. Famed for portraying the title character in The Demon Headmaster on CBBC, the TV star has also appeared in Richard Attenborough's biopic Gandhi, as well as episodes of Prime Suspect, Doctor Who and Holby City.

© Rex Terrence Hardiman in an episode of Crown Court, 1983

Royal fans may also recognize Terrence from his role as Doctor Evans in season two of The Crown. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, actress Rowena Cooper, and their children.

The actor's death was confirmed by his agents – Scott Marshall & Partners – in a statement announced with "great sadness." It described Terrence as a "beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor".

MORE: The Crown releases official first look photos of Prince William and Princess Kate actors

READ: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty bids farewell as colleague leaves BBC: 'What a loss'

Following the announcement, fans have taken to Twitter in tribute. "RIP #TerrenceHardiman, what an amazing gent he was. Met him once and he was a very kind soul," wrote one.

© Getty Terrence and his former co-star Blythe Danner in Inside The Third Reich

"He terrified me when I was a child in The Demon Headmaster! Sad to hear that Terrence Hardiman has passed away at the age of 86," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Terribly sad news of Terrence Hardiman passing away. He was supremely terrifying in The Demon Headmaster, but I had the pleasure of meeting him once at one of my school's fetes, It took a bit of convincing to go up to him, but he was absolutely wonderful and kind. RIP."

WATCH: Movie stars gone too soon

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.