BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty bids farewell as colleague leaves BBC: 'What a loss'

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has bid farewell to BBC News presenter Razia Iqbal, who announced her departure from the channel after more than 30 years with the company.

Razia shared the news on Twitter on Monday in a post that read: "Personal news - After more than three decades, my career at the BBC is drawing to a close."

The journalist continued: "I leave in the summer and am so grateful for the brilliance of colleagues; the trust people put in us to tell their stories and transformative adventures. New horizons beckon!"

© Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Razia Iqbal has left the BBC after 30 years

Razia's followers took to the comments section to share good luck wishes, including Naga, who commented: "Wishing you every happiness for the future - What a loss for us at the BBC x."

MORE: Everything Naga Munchetty has said about her rarely-seen husband James Haggar

© Photo: Getty Images Naga shared her good luck wishes to Razia on Twitter

Razia isn't the only BBC staff member to leave the channel this year. Following reports that as many as 14 presenters could be cut from the schedule as a result of BBC News and BBC World News merging into one channel, Joanna Gosling announced her departure in January after 23 years.

© Photo: Rex Joanna Gosling announced her departure in January

Taking to Twitter, Joanna addressed her followers, writing: "You may have already heard, but I wanted to confirm, that I have decided to leave the BBC and will go off air on the 26th January.

"I am very grateful for the kind messages I've had from so many of you. I'm proud of my career in news. Now it is time for new beginnings."

Joanna hosted her final show in February

Back in February, the BBC announced a new line-up of chief presenters, including Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri.

MORE: 12 BBC Breakfast presenters who sadly quit the show and why

Deborah Turness, the new head of BBC News, said she was "thrilled" to announce the five hosts of the new channel.

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty host BBC Breakfast from Thursday to Saturday

"This team's editorial leadership, talent, knowledge and flair make them the ideal presenters and to bring the BBC's trusted journalism to people at home in the UK and around the globe, and to guide audiences through the big stories as they break."

BBC Breakfast viewers will be glad to know that despite recent changes to the BBC presenter line-up, the host line-up for the morning current affairs show has stayed the same.

© Photo: BBC Sally Nugent and Jon Kay host BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday

While Jon Kay and Sally Nugent front the programme from Monday to Wednesday each week, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt take over from Thursday through to Saturday.

MORE: Sally Nugent's on-air confession about private home with husband and son

The biggest change to the programme in recent months is the addition of Jon, who replaced Dan Walker after he left for 5 News.

Dan left the BBC to host 5 News on Channel 5

The 46-year-old announced his departure in April last year after six years and hosted his final show in May. Watch his emotional goodbye in the video below.

WATCH: Dan Walker bids heartfelt goodbye to BBC Breakfast

Explaining his reasons for leaving, Dan said that he couldn't pass up the new opportunity. "I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there," he said.

© Photo: Instagram Dan hosted his final show in May last year

"But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans and I don't think opportunities like this come around very often and I can't wait."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.