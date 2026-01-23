The Thin Blue Line's Serena Evans' famous husband starred in The Crown

The Thin Blue Line remains a fan favourite 20 years after it ended, with the show lasting for two seasons between 1995 and 1996. The hilarious sitcom focused on the exploits of the police officers of the fictional town of Gasforth.

The show was led by Mr. Bean star Rowan Atkinson as Inspector Raymond Fowler, but playing his often unlucky-in-love girlfriend, Sergeant Patricia Dawkins was Serena Evans. Her character's devotion to Raymond, including the hopes of settling down and having children.

Following the show's conclusion, Serena went on to star in the likes of The Piglet Files, The Comic Strip Presents and horror series Approaching Shadows, which aired between 2018 and 2021.

The star has quite the ancestry, being the daughter of actor Tenniel Evans, who appeared in Z-Cars, Walk a Crooked Path, My Brother's Keeper and Doctor Who. Serena is also descended from stage and screen actor Leslie Banks.

With acting running through her blood, it's no surprise that the actress settled down with a fellow thespian, marrying Daniel Flynn in 1990. Here's all you need to know about the actor, who has previously starred in The Crown.

Serena's famous husband

While details about how Serena and Daniel first crossed paths aren't known, the pair currently live in Pembrokeshire. On her website, the actress shared: "Moving to Pembrokeshire is one of the best decisions my husband Dan and I ever made; to be part of a close knit community, and to be able to walk out of my door straight into exhilarating countryside, is a constant wonder to me."

Like Serena, Daniel also comes from an acting dynasty, with his father, Eric, and his half-brothers, Jerome and Johnny, all being actors. Daniel made his debut in 1983, when he appeared as Billy in four episodes of No Excuses.

The actor's largest role has been as Supt. John Heaton in The Bill, a role that he played for 134 episodes. He has also appeared in Casualty, The Heroic Legend of Arslan, The Peter Principle and Father Brown. Fans of The Crown will also recognise the actor as he played Andrew Parker Bowles in the hit Netflix drama.

The pair, who share children Sam and Daisy, keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but in 2018, the couple appeared opposite each other in A Little Night Music. The pair played former lovers Fredrik and Desiree in the production.