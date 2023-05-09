CBS brings back canceled show following fan backlash

S.W.A.T will return for a seventh and final season, CBS has confirmed. In a surprise development, the network – which announced the police procedural's cancelation last week – has since backtracked on its original decision.

Initially, CBS stated that the sixth season of S.W.A.T would be its final instalment, prompting a storm of criticism from the show's cast and fans. Taking to Instagram, S.W.A.T's leading actor Shemar Moore told his followers "It makes no sense," adding that "We did everything that was asked for."

© Getty Shemar Moore had initially criticized CBS for canceling S.W.A.T after six seasons

Sparking a major reaction from fans, one replied: "This is the most devastating news. No way SWAT can be canceled. Like you said if your gonna go let us go the right way. @cbstv this would be such a huge mistake!"

MORE: Inside S.W.A.T star Shemar Moore's lavish $5.8m LA mega-mansion

READ: Caitríona Balfe shares major update on Outlander season eight

"I am so sad too I can't understand why. S.W.A.T is the best series ever...It's unbelievable @shemarfmoore," agreed another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "It's such a terrible decision on CBS' part… absolutely!! Start a campaign to get you guys back on!! Or pulled to a different network!! Let's roll people let your voices be heard."

Responding to the ongoing backlash, CBS has since followed up with another arrangement. "We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year," Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment and Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a joint statement.

"S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show's storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season."

© Getty Shemar will be an executive producer on the seventh and final season of S.W.A.T.

Ahead of the seventh and final series, it has also been confirmed that Shemar Moore will be added as an executive producer. The TV star – who has been a part of the show since it first began in 2017 – has shared his gratitude on Instagram.

He wrote: Ayyeee!!!!! We did it #SWATFAM!!! @swatcbs is coming back for a 7th and Final season with 13 Episodes!!! Thank you to all of you for the continued and amazing support!! Let's go."

Shawn Ryan – creator, writer, and executive producer of S.W.A.T – has also reacted to the renewal. Posting on Twitter, he shared an iconic photograph of Harry Truman holding up a Chicago newspaper, which is famed for featuring an erroneous headline. The text had been photoshopped to say "CBS cancels S.W.A.T," instead of the original "Dewey Defeats Truman" – a cheeky reference to the fact that the show's cancelation has become 'fake' news.

Meet the cast of S.W.A.T. season six

© Getty Shemar Moore stars as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson

© Getty Rochelle Aytes portrays Nichelle Carmichael

© Getty Jay Harrington plays David "Deacon" Kay

© Getty Alex Russell portrays Jim Street

© Getty David Lim stars as Victor Tan

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.