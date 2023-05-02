Fiona Gubelmann has been a member of The Good Doctor family since 2018. After joining the show in a recurring role as Dr Morgan Reznick, the actress was quickly promoted to a series regular, but after six seasons on the show, is she planning to leave? Here's what we know…

Is Fiona Gubelmann leaving The Good Doctor?

Currently, there has been no mention of Fiona Gubelmann leaving The Good Doctor. Back in April, the 43-year-old celebrated the show's renewal for a seventh season, and her Instagram post suggests that she will be returning for the next instalment. The caption read: "Congratulations to everyone!! So excited for another season with our amazing @thegooddoctorabc family!!! @deadline #season7 #thegooddoctor."

MORE: Who is The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore's wife?

READ: The Diplomat fans express concern after Netflix confirms future of the show

Over the past few weeks, fans of the show have been wondering if Fiona's character – Dr Morgan Reznick – might leave San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital to focus on raising her newly-adopted daughter Eden.

WATCH: Alex convinces Morgan to stay at St. Bonaventure in The Good Doctor season six finale

However, in the season six finale, Morgan decided to stay in her position at the hospital after Alex Park (played by Will Yun Lee) delivered a seriously romantic speech. "I don't think you should resign, because you don't have to do it all alone," he told her. "You're the reason I wake up in the morning, so whatever there is to figure out, all I want in the world is for us to do it as a family."

In one of the sweetest moments in the episode, Morgan and Alex then shared a passionate kiss before she hilariously handed Eden over to him. "She has a dirty diaper and I have 30 lab reports to review," Morgan said, before heading back to work. After the will-they-won't-they storyline between these two characters this season, it seems unlikely that Fiona would suddenly leave the show when their romance is finally back on track.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.