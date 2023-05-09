Caitríona Balfe shares major update on Outlander season eight

​​Outlander star Caitríona Balfe has shared an exciting update on the upcoming eighth and final season of the popular historical drama ahead of the series seven premiere.

During an appearance on Irish chat show, The Late Late Show, the actress, who plays Claire Fraser, revealed that filming for the new series is about to begin in a few months' time.

© Starz Caitríona revealed that filming for season eight begins soon

"We're about to start shooting, in a few months, our eighth season but our seventh season is starting to air on June 16th on Lionsgate +," she said.

When host Ryan Tubridy remarked that she looked "very happy" when talking about the show, she replied, "I do, yeah," before going on to detail the impact the show has had on her career.

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Season seven premieres on June 16th

"It's changed my life. I was very late to start acting. I changed my career at 30, which is usually the age when people say, 'You haven't made it, it's over,' and it gave me everything. It's opened so many doors for me," she explained.

MORE: The surprising way Outlander star Caitríona Balfe began her career

"This job, it's a joy. I've worked with the same people pretty much now for ten years, that's my gang, that's my crew. And this character, she's incredible.

© Photo: Getty Images Sam and Caitríona share a close off-screen friendship

"I've gotten to do so much and been so stretched as an actor because of who she is," she added.

Caitríona has played the show's leading lady, Claire Fraser, ever since it first aired back in 2014. She stars opposite Sam Heughan, who plays Claire's husband, Jamie Fraser.

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton star in Outlander season seven

Over the years, the actors have been very open about their close off-screen friendship and often gush about one another during interviews. Caitríona told Elle: "Sam's just so kind. He's a really good friend. He always checks in. I don't know, he has one of the biggest hearts and smallest egos that I know.

"I feel very lucky. Sam and I have an amazing bond, we're really great friends."

WATCH: Inside Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s real-life friendship

Similarly, Sam has previously spoken about their friendship away from the cameras. "Caitríona and I get on very well, and I'm very lucky," he told PopSugar. "She's extremely talented and an extremely nice person, and we have a lot of fun.

MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan has a major royal fan - find out who



© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan play Claire and Jamie Fraser

"Actually, having scenes away from her, and time apart from her, is kind of like losing someone in your family. A loved one. It's very strange, and I don't enjoy it. Whenever we're together it feels right, and I look forward to the days when we get to work together again."

When is Outlander season seven being released?

It's not long now until season seven finally arrives on our screens. The new series, consisting of 16 episodes, will be split into two parts with the first half premiering June 16 and the second half airing in 2024.

Season eight will be the show's last

The new series will pick up from the events of season six, which saw Claire on trial for the murder of Malva Christie while Jamie is en route to save her with the help of Young Ian and John Quincy Myers after being rescued from Richard Brown and his men.

Season seven will pick up from the events of series six

© Photo: Rex The show has been on the air for almost ten years

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.