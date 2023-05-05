Married at First Sight Nashville: Which couples are still together?

Married at First Sight is back for a 16th season in Nashville! Bringing together 10 singles from Tennessee, the series documents their search for love after marrying a complete stranger. Over the past few weeks, we've seen our newlyweds head off on a honeymoon and move in together – but will it all end in happily ever after? We're taking a look at which couples have actually stayed together following the show. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Which couples are still together from season 16?

Are Airris and Jasmine still together?

No, Airris and Jasmine decided to divorce following their stint on Married at First Sight Nashville. In an interview with Disctractify, Airris opened up about his time on the show: "Between work, adjusting to marrying a stranger, and constantly being filmed, [it] did become overwhelming at times," he said.

© Instagram Airris and Jasmine are no longer together

Are Christopher and Nicole still together?

It's still unclear whether Christopher and Nicole are still together. According to StyleCaster, the couples have to have their Instagram private when the show is airing, so fans are still in the dark about what they've been up to post-MAFS.

© Instagram It's unclear whether Christopher and Nicole are still a couple

Are Clint and Gina still together?

Clint and Gina had some big obstacles to overcome in this series. Their fellow contestant Mackinley even suggested that they weren't attracted to one another. So what happened between these two? Following their time on the show, the former couple have since divorced.

© Instagram Clint and Gina have since split

Naturally, fans won't be too surprised by their decision to split, especially after MAFS Nashville shared a shocking teaser clip of Clint and Domynique kissing on Instagram. The voiceover announced: "We have Domynique who married Mackinley. And then Clint, [who] married Gina. What we're about to show you, has never happened in the 16 seasons of the show, until now."

Are Mackinley and Domynique still together?

Domynique and Mackinley are no longer together. In fact, fans were left disappointed after Domynique decided to end their marriage just 12 days after the wedding. In episode nine of season 16, the 25-year-old made it clear she wanted a divorce.

© Instagram Domynique ended her marriage to Mackinley just 12 days after the wedding

Asked, "Where do we go from here?" by Mackinley, she replied, "I wouldn't mind being friends, you know," which he quickly shut down, explaining that he's "not interested" in a friendship.

Are Shaquille and Kirsten still together?

It's unclear whether Shaquille and Kirsten are still together, however, in an interview with Distractify, he admitted that "life hasn't changed much" which could indicate that they're still married. Guess we'll have to wait and see!

© Instagram During an interview, Shaquille made a comment that suggested he and Kristen are still together

How can I watch Married at First Sight Nashville?

Married at First Sight Nashville typically airs on Lifetime, but if you're hoping to stream the series, then you can do so on Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV.

