Today show loses Dylan Dreyer and other key star during temporary shake-up

The Today Show was down by two hosts on Tuesday morning as both Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer were missing from the studio.

NBC Meteorologist Bill Karins stepped in to cover for Al, who is heading to hospital for a knee replacement.

© Photo: Getty Images Al and Dylan were both missing from Tuesday's show

Introducing the stand-in weather forecaster, host Savannah Guthrie explained: "We've got NBC meteorologist Bill Carys in. Al's having knee surgery, Dylan's on-assignment as well."

Al revealed that he would be going under the knife in a post to Instagram over the weekend. Sharing a video of the popular weatherman taking a stroll through Central Park, he wrote in the caption: "All set for my #totalkneereplacement on Tuesday.

Al headed to the hospital while Dylan was on-assignment

"But in the meantime I was able to get one more walk in #starttoday and check out our @facebook page."

This isn't the first time Al has taken a break from the show due to medical reasons. Last year, the 68-year-old was away for over a month after suffering from blood clots in his lungs and undergoing a subsequent surgery.

WATCH: Al Roker's health battle in his own words

Tuesday marks the second day this week Al has stepped away from the Today Show studio. On Monday, the weathercaster and his colleague, Hoda Kotb, headed out on the road for National Nurses Week as part of a segment called 'Today's Heroes'.

© Getty Images Al is undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday

Hoda explained to viewers: "We are going to show our appreciation for the nurses at a couple of area hospitals," with Al adding: "In fact we're going to deliver big in-person thank yous to the hundreds of nurses who shine day in and day out."

© Getty Savannah and Hoda hosted Monday's show

During the segment, Hoda organized an emotional reunion between a group of nurses and one of the patients they cared for, a newborn and her parents who were separated for 130 days when she was born prematurely.

Meanwhile, Al shared the stories of two nurses who had faced some tough personal challenges over the course of their careers, including one who had been diagnosed with breast cancer while continuing to care for her patients.

© Getty Images Hoda and Al stepped away from the studio on Monday

While Dylan is currently working on an assignment for the NBC show, away from her TV career she has been busy with her own passion project.

The mom-of-three and children's book author recently shared an exciting update on her most recent book, Misty the Cloud: Fun Is In The Air, which was published earlier this month.

© Getty Away from the show, Dylan Dreyer is a children's book author

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "THANK YOU!!! Not only has your support and excitement for Misty the Cloud gotten a 'Step Into Reading' into the top spot for weather books, but Misty rounds out the top 3!! Go Misty!!!"

Speaking about her new book in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Dylan said: "I personally think this is even better than the first.

© Getty Images Dylan Dreyer is married to Brian Fichera

"I think it's a cute story about compromise and friendship and you can't always get to do things your way. When you give in a little, beautiful things happen, you get along, the day gets better and in this case, you get a rainbow.

"I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."

© Instagram Dylan shares three sons with her husband Brian

