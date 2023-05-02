Today star Savannah Guthrie 'packing her bags' as huge change to show revealed

Savannah Guthrie revealed that she is "packing her bags" ahead of her trip to London to report on King Charles III's coronation on Saturday.

The Today Show is set for a big change as the NBC program will be broadcast live from the UK capital on Friday to cover the royal event.

Savannah's co-star Hoda Kotb introduced a report from foreign correspondent Molly Hunter, who is currently on the ground in London to cover the coronation. "Just days away from the long-awaited coronation of King Charles and I know someone who's heading to London. Savannah Guthrie are you packing your bags?" said Hoda, turning to her co-host.

"I'm packing my bags, do you want to come with me?" Savannah asked Hoda and fellow Today star Craig Melvin. "It's going to be fun," she said.

Following Molly's report, Savannah added: "We are taking this show on the road. We will be in London starting on Friday. You can watch the entire coronation live. Get up early with us, Saturday morning right here on NBC."

Savannah will be heading to London to report on the King's coronation

Quizzed by Craig on what she's most excited to do while in London, Savannah said: "I like to go to a pub when I'm there. You put me on the spot and that's the truth," prompting laughter from her co-hosts.

"I like to have a burger and a pint. That's the truth."

Friday won't be the only day this week the 51-year-old will be away from her Today desk as both Savannah and Hoda were absent on Monday.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb returned to the show on Tuesday

Today stars Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin stepped in for the regular hosts, with the latter explaining that while Savannah was "off", Hoda was on assignment in New Orleans to host part of the show from the city's Jazz Fest, live in Jackson Square, alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

