Today's Hoda Kotb and co-hosts prepare for major show shake-up - and it's happening so soon

Hoda Kotb and her Today show cast are facing a big change to the NBC show. On Friday's episode, the morning show crew united to tell viewers about an exciting shake-up they're facing.

Hoda, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin revealed next week they wouldn't be reporting from the New York studios as they are headed out "on the road" for a special show.

Today's Heroes will celebrate some very special people in America and showcase them on Today.

The group appeared animated as they prepared for the move away from the city with Sheinelle adding that she would be returning to her hometown of Wichita, Kansas.

Savannah Guthrie was noticeably absent from the discussions as she is in England reporting on King Charles' coronation.

The star shared a photo of herself and Deborah Roberts flying in the air, looking delighted as they celebrated Deborah and her husband Al Roker's induction to the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame on their way to the UK.

© Getty Images The Today team will be on the road next week

In the caption, Savannah wrote: "Celebrating from 30,000 feet on our way to London! Congratulations @alroker and @debrobertsabc for your induction into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame!!!!"

When she revealed she was headed to the UK on-air, she was quizzed by Craig on what she was most excited to do while in London, Savannah said: "I like to go to a pub when I'm there. You put me on the spot and that's the truth," prompting laughter from her co-hosts. "I like to have a burger and a pint. That's the truth."

© Getty Images Hoda and Savannah have been hosting Today together for five years

While Savannah is looking forward to her trip to London, she will no doubt miss her children, too. The star shares two children, Vale, eight, and Charles, six, with husband Michael Feldman.

The Today hosts are used to their job taking them on the road. Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager only recently returned from New Orleans and Dylan Dreyer is currently away from her family at the Kentucky Derby where she put on a show-stopping display in a floral dress and hat which fans loved.

The meteorologist shared a photo on Instagram and her look would stop traffic - in the best way. "Look #1 from @churchilldowns Don’t mind the sneakers…it’s going to be a long day," she captioned the post, which saw her posing in a bright pink floral chiffon maxi dress, paired with an oversized matching hat.

The dress featured sheer sleeves and a wrap-style waist, and her sneakers were pale pink. "Give A Girl The Right Shoes, And She Can Conquer The World…Marilyn Monroe," commented one fan as others praised her "fabulous" outfit and thanked her for "brightening our days".

Savannah is currently in the UK reporting on King Charles' coronation

