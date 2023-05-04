Dylan Dreyer's career move away from Today pays off as she thanks fans for their support

Another day, another reason to celebrate for Dylan Dreyer. The popular Today star is an accomplished meterologist, mom and children's book author and on Wednesday, she had some good news about the latter.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan shared her excitement over her passion project away from the NBC show. "THANK YOU!!! Not only has your support and excitement for Misty the Cloud gotten a “Step Into Reading” into the top spot for weather books," she wrote about her kid's book. "But Misty rounds out the top 3!! Go Misty!!! #readandlearn."

Dylan was inundated with support as fans, loved ones and her famous friends rushed to congratulate her.

Her Today co-star Sheinelle Jones wrote: "Congratulations Dylan," along with three h

eart emojis as her social media followers added: "Woohooo Dylan," and, "You go Girl."

Dylan - who shares three boys, Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six, with her husband, Brian Fichera - is incredibly proud of her books and opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview to reveal how her family inspired her creative process.

"I never really thought about a children's book either," confessed Dylan. "But my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together.

"My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather.

"He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there."

© Instagram Dylan shares three sons with her husband Brian

Dylan loves their creation and hopes others feel the same.

"I personally think this is even better than the first," the much-loved TV star said of the second instalment of the Misty and the Cloud collection.

"I think it's a cute story about compromise and friendship and you can't always get to do things your way. When you give in a little, beautiful things happen, you get along, the day gets better and in this case, you get a rainbow.

"I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."

