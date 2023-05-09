What does the winner of Eurovision 2023 get? Details on the grand prize

The song contest will air on BBC and consists of two semi-finals and a final show

Eurovision 2023 kicks off on Tuesday 9 May at 8pm. As acts from 26 competing countries take to the stage, fans from all over the world will be able to vote for their favourite artists. But, of course, only 10 countries from each semi-final will go through to the grand finale on Saturday 13 May. Ever wondered what the winner of Eurovision actually gets? We've got the lowdown…

What does the winner of Eurovision 2023 get?

As is tradition, the winner of Eurovision does not take home a cash prize. According to the song contest's official website: "The song that has received the most points wins the iconic trophy and is performed once more."

The described trophy is essentially a glass 1950s-style microphone based on Kjell Engman's design. It has been given to every Eurovision winner from 2008 onwards, starting with Dima Bilan, who represented Russia.

The Eurovision website also states that "The winning country will traditionally be given the honour of hosting the next Eurovision Song Contest." As fans will remember, last year Ukraine's song 'Stefania' by Kalush Orchestra was crowned the winner, however, as a result of the country's ongoing conflict with Russia, the UK was asked to host this year.

Both semi-finals and the finale will take place at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. It was previously the home of the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2008 and has also played host to Andrea Bocelli, Beyoncé, Elton John, Kanye West, Kasabian, The Killers, Lady Gaga, Oasis, Pink and Rihanna.

Handling the BBC's coverage of Eurovision 2023 will be Julia Sanina, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon.

While the winners do not receive any financial reward for Eurovision, historically they have gone on to receive great fame and recognition around the world. In particular, this was the case for Sweden's 1974 representatives from the supergroup Abba – who went on to become one of the best-selling acts in pop music history.

Bucks Fizz and Céline Dion also shot to fame after winning in 1981 and 1988, respectively. Today, Céline has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

Last year, the UK's representative Sam Ryder – who was crowned the runner-up – also enjoyed unparalleled success. After becoming a national hero for turning around the UK's losing streak, the singer went on to perform his hit song 'Space Man' at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

His entry also resulted in him landing his first chart entry on the UK Singles Chart, which became the highest-charting UK Eurovision entry since Gina G's 'Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit' in 1996. In a historic moment, Sam has even become the first ever Eurovision act to be nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Brit Awards.

Meet some of the Eurovision winners

