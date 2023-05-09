Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What does the winner of Eurovision 2023 get? Details on the grand prize
The song contest will air on BBC and consists of two semi-finals and a final show

Members of the band Kalush Orchestra pose onstage with the winner's trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning in 2022
Megan Bull
Megan BullTV WriterLondon

Eurovision 2023 kicks off on Tuesday 9 May at 8pm. As acts from 26 competing countries take to the stage, fans from all over the world will be able to vote for their favourite artists. But, of course, only 10 countries from each semi-final will go through to the grand finale on Saturday 13 May. Ever wondered what the winner of Eurovision actually gets? We've got the lowdown…

As is tradition, the winner of Eurovision does not take home a cash prize. According to the song contest's official website: "The song that has received the most points wins the iconic trophy and is performed once more."

The Eurovision glass microphone © Getty
The Eurovision glass microphone has been awarded to every winner since 2008

The described trophy is essentially a glass 1950s-style microphone based on Kjell Engman's design. It has been given to every Eurovision winner from 2008 onwards, starting with Dima Bilan, who represented Russia. 

The Eurovision website also states that "The winning country will traditionally be given the honour of hosting the next Eurovision Song Contest." As fans will remember, last year Ukraine's song 'Stefania' by Kalush Orchestra was crowned the winner, however, as a result of the country's ongoing conflict with Russia, the UK was asked to host this year. 

Kalush Orchestra with the Eurovision trophy in 2022© Gettu
The winner of Eurovision does not take home a cash prize

Both semi-finals and the finale will take place at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. It was previously the home of the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2008 and has also played host to Andrea Bocelli, Beyoncé, Elton John, Kanye West, Kasabian, The Killers, Lady Gaga, Oasis, Pink and Rihanna. 

Handling the BBC's coverage of Eurovision 2023 will be Julia Sanina, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon. 

ABBA performing at Eurovision in 1974© Getty
While the winners do not receive a cash prize, ABBA famously became the one of the best-selling acts in pop music history after winning

While the winners do not receive any financial reward for Eurovision, historically they have gone on to receive great fame and recognition around the world. In particular, this was the case for Sweden's 1974 representatives from the supergroup Abba – who went on to become one of the best-selling acts in pop music history. 

Bucks Fizz and Céline Dion also shot to fame after winning in 1981 and 1988, respectively. Today, Céline has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

Celine Dion performing at Eurovision in 1988© Getty
Celine Dion has an estimated net worth of $800 million since winning Eurovision in 1988

Last year, the UK's representative Sam Ryder – who was crowned the runner-up – also enjoyed unparalleled success. After becoming a national hero for turning around the UK's losing streak, the singer went on to perform his hit song 'Space Man' at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

Sam Ryder during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2022© Getty
Sam Ryder has enjoyed incredible success since being crowned the runner-up in Eurovision 2022

His entry also resulted in him landing his first chart entry on the UK Singles Chart, which became the highest-charting UK Eurovision entry since Gina G's 'Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit' in 1996. In a historic moment, Sam has even become the first ever Eurovision act to be nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Brit Awards. 

Meet some of the Eurovision winners

Winners Kalush Orchestra holding Ukraine flags in 2022© Getty
Kalush Orchestra won for Ukraine in 2022
2021 winners Måneskin onstage in 2021© Getty
Måneskin won for Italy in 2021
Duncan Laurence performs on stage at Eurovision 2019© Getty
Duncan Laurence took home the trophy for The Netherlands in 2019
Netta of Israel celebrated winning the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final© Getty
Netta of Israel won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final

