Can the UK vote in the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and grand final?

The second round of semi-finals takes place on Thursday 11 May

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is well and truly underway, with the first round of semi-finals kicking off on Tuesday night at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

With the next round set to take place on Thursday night, which will see 16 countries compete for a chance to qualify for the main event on Saturday night, viewers in the UK might be wondering just how and when they can vote. Here's all you need to know…

Can the UK vote in the Eurovision semi-finals?

Viewers in the UK were not eligible to vote in the first round of semi-finals, which took place on Tuesday. According to Eurovision officials, you cannot vote for your own country out of fairness.

In the semi-finals, only those countries who took part in that specific show can vote, whereas in the Grand Final, all competing countries can vote.

UK Viewers will, however, be able to have their say in the second round of semi-finals, which will be held on Thursday 11 May.

What's more, for the very first time, viewers watching in eligible countries not participating in the 2023 competition will also be able to vote in each semi-final and the Grand Final.

How to vote in the semi-finals and grand final of Eurovision

Viewers wanting to cast their vote when the time comes can download the official Eurovision app, which also allows users to browse the list of entries and rank their Top 10 favourite songs from 1 to 12 points.

Alternatively, those tuning in can vote by telephone and/or SMS. Relevant numbers will be displayed on screen by each participating broadcaster.

Which countries are competing in Eurovision semi-finals 2?

16 countries will be taking to the stage to compete in the second round of semi-finals on Thursday 11 May. Here's the full list in running order:

Denmark - Performer: Reiley

Armenia - Performer: Brunette

Romania - Performer: Theodor Andrei

Estonia - Performer: Alika

Belgium - Performer: Gustaph

Cyprus - Performer: Andrew Lambrou

Iceland - Performer: Diljá

Greece - Performer: Victor Vernicos

Poland - Performer: Blanka

Slovenia - Performer: Joker Out

Georgia - Performer: Iru

San Marino - Performer: Piqued Jacks

Austria - Performer: Teya & Salena

Albania - Performer: Albina & Familja Kelmendi

Lithuania - Performer: Monika Linkytė

Australia - Performer: Voyager

How to watch the Eurovision song contest

The live semi-finals taking place on Tuesday and Thursday will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm. The live Grand Final will also air on BBC One and iPlayer at 8 pm on Saturday 13 May.

You can also tune in via the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube Channel.

Who is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

Fans can enjoy a star-studded hosting line-up this year, featuring Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.

Returning favourite Graham Norton will also be providing his usual hilarious commentary throughout the final alongside former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc.

Meanwhile, radio DJs and Eurovision enthusiasts Rylan Clarke and Scott Mills will also be on hand to bring their commentary for the semi-finals.

