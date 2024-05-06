Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Everything you need to know

The Eurovision Song Contest is back again, and this time Olly Alexander is taking to the stage on behalf of the UK. It's a particularly special year as it's the 50th anniversary of ABBA winning for Sweden in 1974.

For those unfamiliar with the format, 37 competing countries put forward a brand new artist with a fresh song in the hopes of being crowned the winner.

© David Redfern This year's contest marks 50 years since ABBA won

Last year, Swedish act Loreen walked away with the trophy. But who will be this year's champion?

Keep reading for all you need to know about Eurovision 2024, including where it will be held and how to tune in.

WATCH: Olly Alexander is the UK entry this year

Where is Eurovision being held?

Eurovision 2024 will be held at the Malmö Arena in Sweden, following Loreen's win in 2023. It's tradition that the winning country hosts the following year's event.

The 67th Contest will mark the third time Malmö acts as host following the 1992 and 2013 shows.

© Guy Levy Loreen was crowned the winner last year

Sweden has staged Eurovision a whopping six times, having previously hosted in 1975, 1986, 1992, 2000, 2013 and 2016.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest taking place?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 kicks off on Tuesday 7 May with the semi-finals.

The second semi-final will air on Thursday 9 May, with the Grand Final being broadcast on Saturday 11 May 2024.

© PA Mae Muller performed on behalf of the UK in 2023

For the very first time, musicians from the Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), plus hosts Sweden, will perform their entries during the Semi-Finals.

Who's hosting this year's Eurovision?

Rylan Clark and Scott Mills will be providing commentary for both semi-finals on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while Richie Anderson takes the reins for the first time over on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

As for the Grand Final, Swedish comedian Petra Mede will be hosting for the third time alongside Swedish-American actress Malin Åkerman.

© WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Graham Norton will provide commentary for the Grand Final on BBC One and iPlayer

Graham Norton will again be in the commentary booth on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Eurovision at home

Both Semi-Finals and the Grand Final will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The event kicks off at 8pm for the first semi-final, followed by a second semi-final two days later. The Grand Final takes place on Saturday, May 11 at 8pm.

© Aron Klein Olly Alexander is the UK's entry for 2024

During the Grand Final, voting will open just before the first song is performed and viewers will be able to cast their votes as the musicians deliver their performances.

All you need to know about the UK's entry

Olly Alexander will represent the UK in this year's contest.

Olly, who'll perform in the first live semi-final, said of his new single, 'Dizzy': "I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle. We started off with the word 'Dizzy' because it just popped into my head and I liked it.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair The singer will perform his new track 'Dizzy'

"I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy, and I remember saying 'dizzy from your kisses', so the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone [that] they totally turn your world upside down and inside out."