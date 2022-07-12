Who is Graham Norton's partner? Inside the TV star's love life

Graham Norton is one of the country's most beloved TV presenters, and has chatted to some of the world's most famous stars on his wildly popular chat show, The Graham Norton Show, about their love lives and families – but what about the chat show host's own romances? Find out everything you need to know about Graham's love life here…

Is Graham Norton in a relationship?

Although Graham has remained very tight-lipped about his latest relationship, it has been reported that the star wed his current partner in a low-key ceremony in Corke in early July, while being joined by around 120 guests. It was also reported that Lulu performed on the special day, aw!

Although the show host hasn't spoken openly about a relationship, it was reported that he was secretly dating a member of The Graham Norton Show's crew back in 2018. A source told The Mirror that the pair had been dating for over a year.

Who has Graham previously dated?

Graham dated Trevor Patterson for two years, and broke up in 2013. He then went out with music marketing consultant Andrew Smith, who he split from in 2015. He has candidly spoken about how his relationships ended in the past, admitting that he believed that fame was a factor in the breakups.

Graham with his ex-boyfriend, Andrew

RuPaul's Drag Race star Tina Burner, whose real name is Kristian Seeber, also opened up about dating Graham during an episode of the hit show, saying: "I love how you say fling. I was in a relationship," Kristian responded. "Graham is so famous, he's at that level where your life is just like put on a platform. He's such a great guy and it never ever got to him. It was the most amazing thing."

Graham also addressed their relationship - included an ill-fated decision to move in together - in his biography The Lives and Loves of a He Devil. He wrote: "The experiment lasted for about six months and it was a disaster. I realise that even to a perfect stranger the outcome would have been glaringly obvious, but when you are in the middle of something and you are desperate for it to work, you'll try anything."

Kristian and Graham dated back in the early noughties

Talking to the Sunday Mirror back in 2015, he said that he felt it would be easier to find someone if he was straight, explaining: "This will sound sexist but that doesn't mean it's any less true.

"If I were a straight man, my female partner would have a role in the eyes of society. She would be the mother of my children, my hostess, the person on my arm at red carpet events. She would have a defined function. But that's not the case if your partner is male. Every man – no matter how young or fey – has something of the alpha in him." He added that his ex-boyfriends have previously ended up "loathing" attending events with him because they hadn't "earned it for themselves".

Graham dated Trevor from 2011

Graham's comments on being single

Graham has previously said that he doesn't mind being single, telling The Times in 2021: "There’s a weird thing that happens in your life that the older you get the less right you have to be picky, but the pickier you become. And your dating pool becomes smaller and smaller — but that’s because you want it to be.

"When you’re young it’s the opposite — you know you could be picky, but you’re not. So I think that’s what probably changed things. And, you know, I prefer to be unhappy alone. That’s the bottom line. And I’m not even unhappy."

Graham has recently said that he is happy single

He previously responded to comment after he was spotted on the dating app Tinder, telling Closer magazine: "That's weird that it creates headlines. Why have they published this story? Are they trying to embarrass me? I'm a single person, why wouldn't I go on Tinder?"

He has since said that he deleted the app, explaining: "I was on Tinder a couple of years ago, but I'm not on it now. I felt like I'd done it. There's a law of diminishing returns on Tinder, I met a few people and thought, ‘God, there are a lot of broken people in the world and I don't really need to meet them.' I don't need to be part of their damage."

