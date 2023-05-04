What happened to the Race Across the World series two contestants?

Find out where the likes of Dom and Lizzie Slater from the BBC show are now

BBC's popular travel programme Race Across the World has been airing weekly episodes of the third series and fans have been loving seeing five teams set off from Vancouver and head across Canada. Each episode has been full of tense moments and brilliant victories as the couples seek to scoop the £20,000 prize.

Viewers will be able to find out next week which couple will be the winner. The series three contestants are: best friends Cathie and Tricia, brothers Marc and Michael, husband and wife Zainib and Mobeen, and two father-and-daughter-duos, Kevin and Claudia and Ladi and Monique.

WATCH: Zainib and Mobeen try to hitch a ride on Race Across the World

But after watching the third series – many are wondering what happened to contestants from the previous season. The second series saw five different teams travel from Mexico City to Ushuaia in Argentina. Keep reading to find out more about where the series two contestants are now.

The cast of Race Across the World series two

Dom and Lizzie Slater

Sibling duo Dom and Lizzie Slater took part in series two and were clearly successful in their travels as they made it all the way to the end of the journey, however, they ended up coming in third place so they missed out on the cash prize.

Dom, a teaching assistant, and Lizzie, a chalet host, ended up having to hitchhike to make it to the finish line which took them extra time, arriving after Emon and Jaimul and Jen and Rob.

MORE: When is the Married at First Sight Australia series ten reunion airing in the UK?

MORE: GMB's Kate Garraway regrets on-air comments: "Can't believe I said that out loud"

Dom and Lizzie from Race Across the World series two

Now, Lizzie has carved out success on social media working as an influencer and has over 24,000 followers on Instagram. Dom meanwhile has left his career in teaching behind and now works as a creative director at a commerce agency.

Jenna Lambra-Stokes and Rob Lambra-Stokes

Married couple Jenna and Rob Lambra-Stoke took part in the second series and like Dom and Lizzie were successful in making it to the end of the finish line but were just beaten to the post by Emon and Jamiul.

Jenna and Rob are still together to this day and are even parents to twin boys who they welcomed in December 2021. You can follow Jenna on her Instagram @jennalambrastokes where they post adorable family photos.

Emon and Jamiul Choudhury

The winners of series two were uncle and nephew duo Emon and Jamiul Choudhury. Emon is an entrepreneur who has gone on to work as an ambassador and fundraiser for charities, while architecture graduate Jaimul now works as a designer.

Emon and Jamiul Choudhury won series two of Race Across the World

Shuntelle Greenidge and Michael Greenway

Shuntelle Greenidge and Michael Greenway were another team on the second series of Race Against the World but sadly they were the first to walk away from the challenge. The couple were forced to leave when they travelled from Copán Ruinas in Honduras to Panama City, Panama. They faced trouble when Michael misplaced the money which was in his belt, meaning they did not have enough funds to continue.

Jo and Sam Gardiner

Mother-and-son-duo Jo and Sam Gardiner were clearly a good team as they made it to the seventh leg of the challenge in South America. However, upon getting to another location in Argentina, they ended up running out of money completely and were forced to drop out of the race.

Jo, a physiotherapist, and Sam, a landscape gardener, continue to travel together and even headed back to Mexico to see some of the places they missed out on when they appeared on the BBC show.

Meet the cast of Race Against the World series three

Ladi and Monique are a father-and-daughter-duo

Marc and Michael on Race Across the World

Kevin and Claudia are another father-and-daughter-duo

Husband and wife Zainib and Mobeen

Best friends Tricia and Cathie

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.