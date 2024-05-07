What does the winner of Eurovision 2024 get? Details on the grand prize

Eurovision 2024 is in full swing! As acts from 37 competing countries take to the stage, fans from all over the world will vote for their favourite artists. But, of course, only 10 countries from each semi-final will go through to the grand finale on Saturday 11 May. Ever wondered what the winner of Eurovision actually gets? We've got the lowdown…

Olly Alexander makes major Eurovision announcement on Strictly

What does the winner of Eurovision get?

As is tradition, the winner of Eurovision does not take home a cash prize. According to the song contest's official website: "The song that has received the most points wins the iconic trophy and is performed once more."

© Getty The Eurovision glass microphone has been awarded to every winner since 2008

The described trophy is essentially a glass 1950s-style microphone based on Kjell Engman's design. It has been given to every Eurovision winner from 2008 onwards, starting with Dima Bilan, who represented Russia. The Eurovision website also states that: "The winning country will traditionally be given the honour of hosting the next Eurovision Song Contest."

© Gettu The winner of Eurovision does not take home a cash prize

This year, both semi-finals and the finale will take place at Malmö Arena in Sweden. Handling the BBC's coverage of Eurovision 2024 will be Graham Norton, Scott Mills, Rylan Clark and Richie Anderson.

© Getty While the winners do not receive a cash prize, ABBA famously became the one of the best-selling acts in pop music history after winning

While the winners do not receive any financial reward for Eurovision, historically they have gone on to receive great fame and recognition around the world. In particular, this was the case for Sweden's 1974 representatives from the supergroup ABBA – who went on to become one of the best-selling acts in pop music history.

Bucks Fizz and Céline Dion also shot to fame after winning in 1981 and 1988, respectively. Today, Céline has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

© Getty Celine Dion has an estimated net worth of $800 million since winning Eurovision in 1988

In 2022, the UK's representative Sam Ryder – who was crowned the runner-up – also enjoyed unparalleled success. After becoming a national hero for turning around the UK's losing streak, the singer went on to perform his hit song 'Space Man' at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

© Getty Sam Ryder has enjoyed incredible success since being crowned the runner-up in Eurovision 2022

His entry also resulted in him landing his first chart entry on the UK Singles Chart, which became the highest-charting UK Eurovision entry since Gina G's 'Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit' in 1996. In a historic moment, Sam has even become the first ever Eurovision act to be nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Brit Awards.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.