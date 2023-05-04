All there is to know about Guilt star Jamie Sives' love life

Guilt returned to our screens in April with its highly-anticipated third season, which follows squabbling brothers Jake and Max as they return to Scotland, where the welcome isn't as warm as they'd hoped for.
Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives star in the popular dark comedy and while fans may already know that Mark is married to actress Lucy Gaskell, how much do you know about Jamie's love life? Read on to find out all we know…
Who is Guilt star Jamie Sives?
Jamie Sives is a 49-year-old Scottish actor.
Born in Lochend in Edinburgh, Jamie studied at Leith Academy and began his working life as a scaffolder. He also worked as a postman and club doorman in the Scottish capital before pursuing a career in acting.
The Guilt actor is perhaps best known for playing Jory Cassel in the HBO fantasy series, Game of Thrones, and for starring opposite Nicola Walker as DS Michael McAndrews in the crime drama, Annika.
He also played Sitnikov in the HBO historical drama, Chernobyl, and Lenny Dean in the four-part BBC drama, The Victim.
He has appeared in various films over the course of his career, including Get Him to the Greek, Clash of the Titans and Wilbur Wants to Kill Himself, for which he was nominated for several awards, including a British Independent Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer.
Is Guilt star Jamie Sives married?
Jamie Sives is incredibly private about his personal life and likes to keep his relationships out of the spotlight. As a result, it's not currently clear if the actor is in a relationship or not.
While Jamie has kept details of his past romances well under wraps, it was reported by The Age back in 2003 that he had a Spanish girlfriend, having lived in Madrid for several years.
Who does Jamie play in Guilt?
Jamie plays failed musician Jake in the BBC drama, Guilt. He stars opposite Mark Bonnar, who plays Jake's older brother, high-flying lawyer Max.
So, what is season three about?
Jake and Max find themselves deported back to Edinburgh, where they are faced with old and new enemies who cause them to seek ever more desperate solutions to their problems.
The synopsis reads: "The final part of the trilogy sees the brothers back together but enemies old, and new, cause them to seek ever more desperate solutions to their problems. Digging deep into their past, Max and Jake hope to finally find a future free of danger... and each other."
Meet the cast of Guilt season three
