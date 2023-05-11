Why did Justin Chambers leave Grey's Anatomy?

Justin Chambers is internationally recognized for portraying Dr. Alex Karev, a surgical intern at the fictional Grace Hospital in Grey's Anatomy. After joining the original cast in season one, the actor went on to appear in 16 seasons, before exiting the medical drama in 2020. But why did he decide to depart the series? We've got the details….

WATCH: Dr Alex Karev departs Grey's Anatomy

Throughout his 15-year run on the show, Justin's character was confronted with some major storylines, and by season 16 had become the Head of Pediatric Surgery. Dr Alex's final appearance came in episode 16 of the season, titled 'Leave a Light On,' which saw him heading off to Kansas to be with his former flame Izzie Stevens (played by Katherine Heigl) and their children.

© Getty In season 16, Alex left to be with Izzie Stevens and their children

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," he said in a 2020 statement to Deadline. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

© Getty Justin revealed that he had left Grey's to spend more time with his family

Justin continued: "As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride."

A doting husband to his wife of 30 years, Justin has been married to former agency booker, Keisha Chambers, since 1993. The pair met while Justin was working as a model for Calvin Klein. Today, the couple are proud parents to five children – Isabella, Eva, Jackson, and twins Maya and Kaila.

© Getty The actor has been married to Keisha Chambers since 1993

Speaking to Good Housekeeping in 2007, Justin opened up about maintaining a "low-key, non-Hollywood kind of life," with his family.

Asked how he and his wife have kept their marriage strong, the TV star gushed: "We've been together for so long that I really don't know any other way to be. I can remember lying in bed with her years ago and having conversations about our grandparents — and now our grandparents are gone. We've gone through that together, and now our parents are getting older and we're going through that together.

"Every relationship has its ups and downs, but I'm glad I get to go through the ups and downs with her. I just feel really fortunate to have found someone who will be my partner on this journey."

Following Justin's exit from Grey's Anatomy, the father-of-five has gone on to star in the biographical drama miniseries, The Offer, on Paramount+. Documenting the development and production of Francis Ford Coppola's landmark gangster film, The Godfather, Justin portrays real-life star, Marlon Brando.

