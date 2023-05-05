The Rookie star Mercedes Mason's famous husband revealed – and you'll definitely recognize him

Mercedes Mason is recognized for her portrayal of Captain Zoe Anderson in season one of The Rookie, as well as her appearances in How to Get Away with Murder and American Horror Stories. A celebrated TV actress, she's crossed paths with a number of Hollywood stars throughout her career, including her husband and fellow actor, David Denman. Keep reading for all the details…

Who is The Rookie star Mercedes Mason's famous husband David Denman?

David Denman is best known for playing Roy Anderson, aka the ex-fiancé of Pam Beesly on the NBC sitcom The Office. He has also starred in Big Fish, 13 Hours, Mare of Easttown and Logan Lucky.

While the details of their first meeting are unknown, David and Mercedes have been a big part of each other's lives for over a decade and co-starred in the pilot episode for the 2011 sitcom Traffic Lights.

After dating for several years, the celebrity couple tied the knot in September 2014, and have since shared snippets from their special day on Instagram. Back in 2019, Mercedes commemorated their five-year wedding anniversary with a photo of them laughing together after their nuptials.

Dressed in a strapless satin gown with a fitted bodice, Mercedes was the most beautiful bride. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she modelled a demure pearl necklace and wore her brunette locks down in loose curls. As for David, The Office star looked dapper in a grey three-piece suit.

Later, in 2018, David and Mercedes welcomed a bouncing baby boy names Caius. Announcing the news on Instagram, the actress penned a heartwarming caption to her son. It read: "Welcome to the world Caius Kane, born 01/10/2018. Your daddy and I love you more than we could ever express. I didn't know what love was till I saw your face." Their second son – Sagan – was born in May 2021.

While the couple rarely comments on one another in interviews, they often support one another on the red carpet for their various projects. Most recently, Mercedes was pictured alongside her husband at the worldwide premiere of his new movie, Joy Ride, in March.

