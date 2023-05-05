Station 19 fans thrilled with latest Maya and Carina update - details

Station 19 fans were loving the latest episode of the hit show - particularly due to the ongoing romance between married couple Maya and Carina - and it sounds like it is only going to get better and better!

Chatting about the show - and the upcoming episodes - Danielle Savre confirmed that fans would finally be seeing the couple happy, explaining: "You will be happy with what happens with Maya and Carina in the next two episodes."

WATCH: Station 19 fans heartbroken over character story arc

Fans were delighted with episode 16, which saw Maya loved up with her wife, with one person tweeting: "We are getting giddy giggly Maya back, I have been waiting for this #station19," while another fan added: "Let’s be honest the show isn’t the show without you Carina so come back #station19."

Danielle previously opened up about their journey in season six, telling shondaland.com: "Maya and Carina [Stefania Spampinato] are rekindled and falling in love again, and learning how to date and learning to trust each other, specifically Carina learning to trust Maya again.

© Disney Carina and Maya in Station 19

@And that’s not going to be something that’s easy to do. So, I’m glad that the show took their time to play out that storyline. I think it’s going to make everyone very happy. And me and Stefani are very happy to be able to do happy scenes together instead of a whole season of yelling and crying and being upset on camera because it’s the exact opposite of how we are off camera. It’s nice to go back to the old ways."

The star also once hinted at her hopes that the characters would become parents one day, saying: "I would really love to see Maya and Carina become parents. I think the audience is really ready for that storyline to play out. [...] But I would love to see Maya and Carina tackle being parents in their next chapter." What do you think?

MORE: Who is Station 19 star Danielle Savre's partner? All the details

MORE: Who is Patrick Dempsey's wife Jillian Fink? Everything you need to know

The couple’s story is likely to be continued in Station 19 season seven, as it has recently been reported that the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off has been renewed. Showrunner Krista Vernoff will be succeeded by the drama’s head writer Zoanne Black as well as director Peter Paige.

© ABC Maya at the fire house

In a statement to Variety, Zoanne said: "I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter. The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake.

"We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.