Who wins the I'm A Celebrity South Africa final?

Myleene Klass has been revealed as the winner of I'm A Celebrity South Africa. During the grand finale – which aired at 9pm on Friday evening – Ant and Dec congratulated the TV star on her victory, as Myleene became the first ever I'm A Celebrity Legend.

Myleene's win came after she took on Jordan Banjo in the final trial of the show, which involved eating a number of gruesome dishes. After scoring the most points, the mum-of-two was then announced as this year's winner. Meanwhile, Jordan was crowned the runner-up and Fatima Whitbread came in third.

Historically the I'm A Celebrity final has been broadcast live, but this year's result has been pre-recorded. Back in September 2022, Ant and Dec revealed that they'd touched down in the South African savanna for the spin-off series. As a result, the winner's identity has been kept top secret for months, with all contestants remaining tight-lipped.

While fans may be confused by the change, the series has been pre-recorded for the simple reason that the final result is determined by who wins the trials, and not the public's vote.

"It's slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head-to-head in trials and whoever loses leaves. It's quite brutal, so that's how we decided the winner," Ant McPartlin explained.

Over the last few weeks, fans have watched as the likes of Joe Swash, Georgia Toffolo, Amir Khan, Dean Gaffney, Andy Whyment and more were eliminated from the competition. The new format has caused a stir among fans, with many complaining about the lack of a public vote. Ultimately, viewers have argued that it's caused some of the strongest celebrities to leave the competition too early.

"I echo what many have said. The format that's been used to eliminate players is fundamentally flawed & will lose viewers. You are eliminating the stronger players. #Imaceleb," tweeted one. "I don't like this format. Zero input from viewers, contestants being kicked out before others join, or leaving in pairs when individually they should still be in. What's the point?" added another.

Despite ongoing complaints about the show's format, Myleen has been the favourite to win all week. "I want @KlassMyleene to win now! All my other faves have gone!!! COME ON GIRL…" tweeted a fan. "Myleene has to WIN this she has been AMAZING," agreed another.

