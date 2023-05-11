Over the past few weeks, I'm A Celebrity fans have watched the likes of Carol Vorderman, Helen Flanagan, Amir Khan and Joe Swash battling it out in the South African savanna. Unlike the original series, however, the All-Stars version is completely pre-recorded, which means the winner of the show has already been crowned – we just don't know who it is yet.

As seasoned viewers of the show will know, I'm A Celebrity typically takes place in Australia, with a lot of the series filmed live so viewers can get involved with voting. But, this year, it's all different. Find out why I'm A Celebrity South Africa isn't airing live…

WATCH: Meet the stars of I'm A Celebrity South Africa

Why isn't I'm A Celebrity South Africa live?

I'm A Celebrity South Africa was actually filmed in 2022. Taking to Instagram in September, presenting duo Ant and Dec revealed that they'd officially touched down in the savanna. Sharing a video on Instagram, they captioned it: South Africaaaaaaa! That's right, we're filming a very special version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023. #ImACeleb."

© Rex In September last year, Ant and Dec revealed that they had started filming the series

Featuring a completely different format, the All-Stars spin-off is entirely pre-recorded because the public is not required to vote. Instead, contestants go head-to-head at challenges and at the end of the trial, the loser is sent home.

"It's slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head-to-head in trials and whoever loses leaves. It's quite brutal, so that's how we decided the winner," Ant McPartlin explained.

© Rex The series has been pre-recorded because the winner is determined by trials and not the public's vote

As the series wrapped filming last year, the celebrity contestants have had to remain tight-lipped about who the winner is. Currently, the remaining campmates are Fatima Whitbread, Jordan Banjo, Myleene Klass and Phil Tufnell.

Over the last few weeks, Joe Swash, Georgia Toffolo, Amir Khan, Dean Gaffney, Andy Whyment and more have said goodbye to their fellow campmates.

When is the finale of I'm A Celebrity South Africa?

It's been confirmed that the final episode of I'm a Celebrity: South Africa will air on Friday 12 May on ITV1 and ITVX. The finale will run for 90 minutes between 9 pm and 10.30 pm. The first episode of the spin-off series aired on Monday 24 April, meaning the spin-off series will have run for a two-week stint.

In the meantime, fans have been discussing who they'd like to win on Twitter, and there seems to be a common theme. "I want @KlassMyleene to win now! All my other faves have gone!!! COME ON GIRL…" wrote one. "Myleene has to WIN this she has been AMAZING," agreed another.

How much do the I'm A Celebrity 2023 stars get paid?

While ITV does not disclose how much the celebrity contestants get paid for appearing on the popular reality show, in the past stars have been expected to receive anything from £30,000 to £900,000, depending on how famous the celebrity is.

© ITV Considering that Amir Khan has the highest net worth, it's likely that he has been paid the most

Last year, pop icon Boy George became one of the highest-ever paid contestants, with Mail Online reporting that he'd scored £900,000 for his appearance. Up until the singer's stint on the show, Deal or No Deal host Noel Edmonds was believed to be the best-paid star to date, raking in around £550,000 to appear in 2018.

Considering that former professional boxer Amir Khan has the highest estimated net worth of around £40million, there's a high probability that he has been paid the most for his appearance on I'm A Celebrity South Africa.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa stars dumped from the competition

© Charlie Sperring Gillian McKeith has left I'm A Celebrity

© Charlie Sperring Georgia Toffolo has been eliminated

© Charlie Sperring Shaun Ryder was dumped alongside Gillian McKeith

© Charlie Sperring Amir Khan was the third contestant to be dumped from I'm A Celebrity South Africa

© Rex Helen Flanagan is one of the latest celebrities to leave the competition

