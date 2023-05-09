How did I'm A Celebrity's Joe Swash meet his wife Stacey Solomon?

I'm A Celebrity star Joe Swash is just one of many returning celebrities currently battling it out in the South African savanna for a chance to be crowned the first 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'.

Joe, 41, first appeared on the original show back in 2008 and walked away as King of the Jungle. He has since enjoyed a successful career as a presenter and also tied the knot with fellow TV star Stacey Solomon in 2022. But did you know that Joe has the show to thank for his happy marriage to his wife?

How did Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon meet?

Joe and Stacey, 33, first met on the set of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2010, which was the year the Loose Women star was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Joe had returned to Australia to host the spin-off series, I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp, and first crossed paths with Stacey when he gave her a congratulatory hug just moments after she was announced as the series ten winner. Watch the moment in the video below...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash meet for the first time on I’m A Celebrity…

Recalling their sweet first meeting in an interview with Metro in 2021, Joe said it was "so cute" when their children saw the video. "It was nice for them to see that, we've got a long history, we go back so far," he said.

"Me and Stacey, we love I'm A Celebrity, we've got a great affinity with the show. We both went on it, we both won it. We both worked on it. We both met each other on it!

© REX/Shutterstock Stacey was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2010

"And when we look at our kids, it's all because of the jungle, really."

Six years after they first met, rumours of a romance between the pair began to circulate. The couple were spotted out and about in January 2016 and it wasn't long before the pair confirmed their romance.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in 2016

Speaking to The Mirror at the time, Stacey opened up about how things were going. "It's going really well," she said. "We're having fun, spending time together and getting to know each other."

Two years later, in February 2018, the couple moved in together along with Stacey's two sons, Leighton and Zachary.

Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022

The TV stars have since welcomed three children together: baby Belle, Rex, three and Rose, one.

Stacey is also a doting mum to Zachary 14, and Leighton, ten, from previous relationships, and is step-mum to Joe's son, Harry, 15.

Stacey and Joe recently welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Belle

The newest addition to their family is three-month-old Belle, who was born in February. Sharing the happy news with her Instagram followers, Stacey shared a sweet snap of her newborn swaddled in a blanket alongside the caption: "She's Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.

"We can’t believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

Keep scrolling for more photos of Stacey and Joe's adorable family...

Stacey with her daughter Rose and baby Belle

© Instagram The family recently took their first family trip since Belle's arrival to Abu Dhabi

Stacey shared photos from the family's Abu Dhabi holiday on Instagram

Stacey with her five children, Rose, Zachary, Belle, Leighton and Rex

