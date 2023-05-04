I'm A Celebrity's Georgia Toffolo: What is she famous for?

Georgia Toffolo and her fellow returning I'm A Celebrity campmates are battling out in the South African savanna in a bid to be crowned the first 'I'm A Celebrity Legend' on the new spin-off show, which is currently airing on ITV.

While fans of the popular reality show will know that Georgia won the original series back in 2017, they might be wondering just how the television personality found her fame. Read on to find out...

Who is Georgia Toffolo?

Georgia Toffolo is a 28-year-old television personality and author who is best known for starring in Made in Chelsea from 2014 to 2018.

She was born in Torquay, Devon to her scrap-metal dealer dad Gary Bennett and mum Nicola Toffolo, who runs a property management business.

Georgia Toffolo first appeared on the show in 2017

What is George Toffolo famous for?

Georgia rose to fame after starring on the E4 reality series, Made in Chelsea, which follows a group of affluent young people living in the wealthy London borough of Kensington and Chelsea. She joined the show at the age of 20 in 2014 and left in 2018, almost a year after being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

While she's established a glittering career as a television personality and author, Georgia previously worked at a family-run solicitors in Devon and law firm, Family Law in Partnership, in London. She also worked as head of events for a think tank called Parliament Street while appearing on Made in Chelsea.

© James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock Georgia Toffolo was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2017

During her time on the show, she was good friends with Sam Thompson and Mark Francis, and also enjoyed romances with some of her co-stars, including Francis Boulle, James Taylor and Sam Prince.

After winning the 17th series of I'm A Celebrity, she went on to land several TV appearances, including on Celebrity Hunted, This Morning, Celebrity Gogglebox and Would I Lie To You?

© Photo: Rex Georgia landed various TV appearances after her stint on I'm A Celebrity

In the year following her I'm A Celebrity stint, Georgia released an autobiography titled Always Smiling: The World According to Toff, in which she shared some of her life experiences, from family dramas to romances and living out her early 20s on Made in Chelsea.

The reality star also released a four-part book series for the British romance publisher Mills & Boon. Her debut novel, titled Meet Me in London, was published on 15 October 2020, with the final book of the series released in April last year.

© Steve Meddle/REX/Shutterstock Georgia Toffolo appeared on Made in Chelsea alongside friend Sam Thompson

Which I'm A Celebrity South Africa campmates have left?

© Charlie Sperring Gillian McKeith was one of the first celebrities to leave the Savannah Scrub camp

© Charlie Sperring Shaun Ryder was dumped alongside Gillian McKeith

© Charlie Sperring Amir Khan was the third contestant to be dumped from I'm A Celebrity South Africa

