Jay Blades' wife Lisa defends The Repair Shop star over coronation attendance

Jay Blades joined celebrities such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie at King Charles' coronation on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey after The Repair Shop star announced he had received the invitation at the end of April.

On Saturday, his wife Lisa Zbozen took to Instagram to share a gushing tribute to her husband and defended his solo attendance. Next to a wedding photo of Jay, which showed him wearing a black linen suit and a yellow buttonhole in Barbados in November 2022, the fitness trainer wrote: "[King's Coronation] - I’m very proud of my husband.

"He is one of the lucky few who get to attend the #kings #Coronation in person. Congratulations, you have worked very hard to deserve this honour. Have an amazing time, and enjoy every moment."

Many of her followers praised Jay in the comments, with one writing: "Well done Mr Blade… hard work pays off... you personally get to see history in the making!"

However, others were surprised that Lisa didn't accompany her husband to the historic event. "So wish he could take a date!" wrote one, and a second remarked: "Cool. But he has to go alone? That’s not cool." After a third commented: "I am shocked that he can‘t bring his wife?" Lisa replied: "No. A lot of people didn’t get + 1."

Jay was the picture of poise at the coronation wearing a cream waistcoat, a blue shirt and a black suit with the MBE medal pinned to the lapel. Sharing a close-up of the medal on Instagram, the TV star expressed his gratitude, writing: "Good morning all. Just wanted to say a BIG THANK YOU to everyone that got me Here & Where I’m going Today. I’m forever Grateful."

Why was Jay Blades invited to the coronation?

Jay met King Charles when the royal appeared on The Repair Shop in October 2022, and he admitted they connected over their shared interest in heritage craft. Watch the clip of their meeting below...

He previously expressed his desire to be involved in the restoration of the 700-year-old Coronation Chair during an interview with HELLO!. "The people working on that will be the crème de la crème," Jay said. "I cannot wait to see what the chair looks like.

"I would have loved to have been involved in it, but I never got the phone call. That's all right, though – there were probably loads of people ready to jump on board."

However, he did manage to get an invite to watch King Charles and Queen Camilla be crowned. Speaking to BBC's Sophie Raworth on the day, he said: "I am an ambassador for the Prince's Trust Foundation and it's all about heritage crafts – retaining them and making sure we get the next generation to learn them."

Jay added that he would love to have a keepsake of the event since 100 of the congregation chairs made by Snowdon School of Furniture at Highgrove graduates will be auctioned and the proceeds will be donated to charity.

"It's a real honour to get the invite. This is history, and there might be an opportunity to buy the chair I'm sitting on as well, so I can have it within the family," he told the BBC.

When did Jay Blades get married?

Jay and Lisa tied the knot in Barbados in November 2022 in an intimate ceremony with just 15 of their closest friends and family, which didn't include Lisa's ill father or Jay's three children.

"Once you get to a certain age, you realise what’s actually important on the day – and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are," Lisa told HELLO!. "So we made the day our day."

The couple had hoped to tie the knot in the UK but couldn't find a venue big enough for their guest list. They plan to celebrate with the rest of the family and friends at some point in 2023, including The Repair Shop cast.

Jay and Lisa began their unconventional wedding day with a couple's workout in the gym, followed by breakfast and a last-minute haircut for Jay.

They tied the knot at 4pm in the garden of the five-bedroom beachfront Onyx villa, which did not boast any decorations. Lisa opted for a traditional white wedding dress from Romantic Dreams Bridal in Birmingham, and she kept it casual by ditching wedding shoes to go barefoot.

The newlyweds and their guests then enjoyed dinner at the restaurant Lone Star, where they had a cup of tea followed by shrimps and sea bass.

