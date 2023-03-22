The Repair Shop's Jay Blades celebrates major news ahead of series 12 premiere Series 12 debuts on BBC One on Wednesday night

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades is celebrating a major achievement ahead of the series 12 premiere on Wednesday night – his special episode featuring King Charles III has been nominated for a TV BAFTA!

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jay reshared a post from his talent agency, M&C Saatchi Merlin, who congratulated the star for the show's nomination in the Daytime category.

The King paid a very special visit to the iconic barn in celebration of the BBC's Centenary in October last year. Watch a clip from the programme below...

WATCH: King Charles pays Jay Blades a visit at The Repair Shop

Loading the player...

The royal, who was the Prince of Wales during the episode's filming, brought two treasured items for repair: an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.

While the episode has clearly been well received by the judging panel at BAFTA, it went down a storm with viewers at the time too.

Jay reshared a post from his talent agency congratulating the star on the BAFTA nomination

Although Jay received some minor criticism following the broadcast for touching the King during the episode, most fans praised the camaraderie between the presenter and the royal.

"Brilliant! #TheRepairShop King Charles and Jay Blades the duo we never knew we needed!" wrote one person on Twitter.

Chatting exclusively to HELLO! in a recent interview, Jay spoke about his admiration for the monarch. "He's been speaking about sustainability for years," said the restoration expert. "Nobody really took him seriously but now we do. I admire our king quite a lot with regards to heritage crafts and sustainability because he puts his slant on sustainability into action."

The Repair Shop's BAFTA nomination comes just hours before the new series is set to air on BBC One.

King Charles appeared in a special episode of the show which aired in October

Metalwork expert Dom Chinea revealed the release date in a video posted to the show's official Instagram page last week.

Announcing that he had two pieces of good news to share with fans, Dom said: "The first one is, we're back! We're filming new episodes and we've got some amazing things that I cannot wait for you to see but you're going to have to wait a little bit longer before you can see those."

He added: "The second piece of good news: there's a whole load of new episodes coming on March 22nd [on] BBC One at 8 pm."