The Repair Shop's Jay Blades issues warning to fans for important reason The BBC presenter took to his Instagram account

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has issued a stark warning to his Instagram followers, alerting them of a fake account claiming to be his management team.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the BBC star shared a screenshot of a message sent to one of his followers from a profile impersonating a member of Jay's team.

The message read: "Hello ma'am… top of the day to you. I'm Elizabeth from Jay Blades' social media management team. My team and I were instructed to contact some of his active fans on this app.

"You were selected among the very lucky few contacted. I hope you don't mind?"

Jay, who recently wedded Lisa Zbozen, captioned the photo: "This is FAKE".

The warning comes just weeks after the debut of Jay's new show, No Place Like Home, which features a star-studded line-up!

Jay issues a warning to his fans

Jay's production company has teamed up with Hungry Bear Media for the project, which sees six famous faces head back to their hometown to delve a little deeper into its history.

The synopsis reads: "No Place Like Home sees [the celebrities] take a walk down memory lane returning to the neighbourhoods where they grew up, discovering the history that was on their doorstep all along.

"Each episode sees a celebrity learning more about themselves and the places they called ‘home’ as they explore the areas that made them."

The famous faces taking part in the six-part series include Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, who will travel back to Hertfordshire, Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers heading to Edinburgh and former This Morning presenter Fern Britton going back to Buckinghamshire.

Ben Miller appears in Wednesday night's episode

Football pundit Chris Kamara also appears and will head to Middleborough, while broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire will head 'home' to Bury and Littleborough.

In Wednesday night's episode, Death in Paradise star Ben Miller will return to Nantwich. Watch the series at 9pm on Channel 5.

