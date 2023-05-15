Ten Pound Poms viewers spot major plot hole in Michelle Keegan drama - did you notice?

Viewers had mixed opinion on BBC’s new drama Ten Pound Poms on Sunday night - but plenty took to Twitter to discuss a major plot hole in the show - did you spot it?

Discussing the series, which follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain to embark on a life-altering adventure in Australia for just £10, one person wrote: "Hmmm... very quick connection and excellent sound quality on that phone call. In 1956. I would have thought you'd have to BOOK an international call in 1956. #TenPoundPoms."

WATCH: Ten Pound Poms trailer is here - are you watching?

Another person agreed, adding: "I don’t think you could call from the UK to France then, let alone from one side of the world to the other. Also the call she made would have been so expensive that the few minutes she was on the phone would have cost the entire weeks wages of a working person." A third person tweeted: "Giving up on #TenPoundPoms Production values are poor and script predictable. International direct dialling from Australia in the 50s? She’ll be sending a fax to her mam next."

This wasn’t the only potential inaccuracy in the drama, as another person pointed out: "I doubt the term 'loo' would have been used by the British in the early 50s. They were most likely to have said 'lav' or 'lavy'.#TenPoundPoms."

© BBC Fans spotted some inaccuracies in Ten Pound Poms

Despite this, fans appeared to enjoy the show, with one writing: "So tempted to watch the next episode now. Loving this," while another added: "Already loving ten pound poms and I’ve followed @michkeegan since of coronation street and still do to this day."

Michelle Keegan stars in the series as Kate, a nurse who has gone to Australia for mysterious purposes. Speaking about filming in Australia, she told the BBC: "I absolutely loved filming in Australia. I mean, when I first got there the weather wasn’t great, I’m not going to lie, but as a country I really enjoyed it. In fact, in a way my journey to Australia has parallels with Kate’s. It was my first time too and I didn’t know what to expect, I came on my own which was quite scary, but it’s been such an incredible experience."

© BBC Michelle Keegan as Kate in Ten Pound Poms

She also opened up about what she wanted viewers to take away from the show, adding: "Ten Pound Poms will definitely take the audience on a journey. I think for me and for the viewers, the script is like a history lesson.

"I didn’t know a lot about the Ten Pound Poms before being part of this project but I did a lot of research into it. Now I’ve talked to lots of people who say, 'Yeah, my grandmother was a Ten Pound Pom and I have family in Australia' and that all stemmed from what happened in the 1950s."

MORE: 9 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

MORE: Call the Midwife delights fans with new update on series 13

The actress is joined by Game of Thrones star Faye Marsay, and Luther actor Warren Brown.

See more snaps from the new BBC show

© BBC Have you been enjoying Ten Pound Poms?

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.