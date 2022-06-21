Michelle Keegan set to star in first BBC drama since Our Girl - and it sounds amazing We can’t wait to see Michelle Keegan’s latest series!

Michelle Keegan is set to join Faye Marsay and Warren Brown in the new BBC drama, Ten Pound Poms, and we couldn’t be more excited to see her in action. The trio will also be joined by Australian actors Rob Collins, Leon Ford and Declan Coyle for the show that will be set in both the UK and Australia.

So what is the series about? The official synopsis reads: "A group of Brits… leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. For only a tenner, they have been promised a better house, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia.

"But life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised. Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country far from Britain and familiarity.

"At the heart of the drama are Annie and Terry Roberts. They try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn’t have imagined. They aren’t the only people at the hostel avoiding the truth.

Michelle is set to play Kate, a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past. Bill has lost his family business back home and is so desperate to prove he’s living the Australian dream that he’ll stop at nothing in order to get a lifestyle he can’t sustain.

Speaking about the series, creator Danny Brocklehurst told BBC: "Ten Pounds Poms demands an ensemble cast that we are always rooting for, actors we love and want to succeed. I am thrilled to have found those actors. It is a delight to welcome so much exciting Australian talent as well as working with the brilliant Faye and Warren for the first time. This is my third outing with the wonderful Michelle Keegan and I'm positive we will make another winner together.

