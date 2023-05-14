Call the Midwife delights fans with new update on series 13

Filming for the Christmas special of Call the Midwife has officially begun. The announcement was shared to the show's official social media accounts.

Two new behind-the-scenes photos were posted online, one of which showed cast members Max Macmillan and Stephen McGann, who play Timothy and Patrick Turner, sitting in the front seats of a car, while the other sees Max holding a clapper board.

© Instagram Max Macmillan and Stephen McGann posed for a behind-the-scenes snap

The caption began: "Behind the scenes on the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special: The Turners take to the road!

"Hello all! Yesterday it was off to the Royal Dockyard in Chatham, Kent, to film some driving sequences for our new Christmas Special."

© Instagram Filming for the Christmas special is underway

Giving details of the shoot, the post continued: "This involved a lot of technical fiddling and special effects, but luckily the rain held off! Max Macmillan and Stephen McGann, who play Timothy and Patrick Turner, were confined to the small driver's cabin in their many layers of winter clothing, which - combined with members of the crew squeezed into the back passenger seats - became rather steamy and airless! Also, it was impossible for the other crew to get into the car to present the clapperboard to the camera at the beginning of takes, so the job fell to Max - a job he took very seriously, judging from the picture."

The period drama's social media team went on to give an update on filming for the new episodes, writing: "Filming is off to a WONDERFUL start, and it was great to be back at the dockyard, where the official Call the Midwife tour takes place."

© Emma Barrott Stephen McGann plays Doctor Turner

The caption concluded with the reminder that the popular programme returns with a new Christmas special later this year, while series 13 lands in 2024.

Fans took to the comments section to share their excitement for the festive episode, with one person writing: "I cannot wait for this! I absolutely love Call the Midwife!" while another added: "Can’t wait, it’s the best part of Christmas."

A third person commented: "This makes me so happy inside."

© Matt Towers Leonie Elliott recently announced her exit from the show

As for what fans can expect from the Christmas special, Stephen, who is married to show creator Heidi Thomas, told RadioTimes.com: "It has a different feel; it's a different audience, people are staying home with their families and so it's a different vibe. It's also the thing that brings us into a new season. It has all those elements and over the years, we've all gotten used to that rhythm."

Fans can look forward to seeing the show's cast members reprise their roles in the upcoming episodes. Sadly, one actress who will be noticeably missing from the new series is Leonie Elliott, who recently announced her exit from the show.

The 35-year-old, who played Lucille Anderson for six years, said in a statement that she is moving on to new projects.

"Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new," she wrote.

© Matt Towers Zephryn Taitte plays Leonie's on-screen husband, Cyrill Robinson

© Olly Courtney The new series airs in 2024

Helen George and Laura Main play Trixie and Shelagh

© Laurence Cendrowicz Season 12 ended with Trixie and Matthew's wedding

