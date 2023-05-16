Lorraine makes big announcement amid This Morning rift reports

The ITV presenter has announced an exciting new project away from her breakfast show

Lorraine has announced a "wee bit of news" to her fans – and they couldn't have had a better reaction to it.

Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, the ITV star shared a video in which she revealed the exciting announcement.

"A wee bit of news - been wanting to do this for ages! Tougher but even more enjoyable than I thought. Hope you will like it," she said alongside a minute-long video.

The presenter revealed the exciting news on social media

"Hi there, it's Lorraine here," she begins her clip. "I'm really delighted to share with you news of my debut novel, it's called The Island Swimmer.

"It's going to be out next spring, and well, I've had such a brilliant time doing this, it's something that I've always wanted to do. I've always wanted to write fiction and I just felt that this was the right time.

"I was so, so lucky as a kid, my mum and dad taught me to read and write before I even went to primary school and books have always been such a massive part of my life. I'm never without a book in my bag and to think I am going to be a published author of fiction, is a dream come true."

In the video, which you can watch below, the presenter goes on to explain what the book is about and reveals just how much she enjoyed writing it.

Lorraine talks about her debut novel

"Congratulations Lorraine, look forward to reading it," one of her fans commented on her post, whilst a second added: "Woo Hoo! I can't wait to read it!"

Lorraine's good news comes amid reports of a rift between This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The TV star has remained silent as reports detail a rift between Holly and Phillip Schofield

Despite several reports over the weekend highlighting their strained relationship, on Monday it was back to normal for all morning shows on ITV.

Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and Loose Women made no mention of the reports, and Holly and Phil put a united front for the first show of the week.

The duo smiled and laughed during the two-and-a-half hour show which included guests such as Myleene Klass and Disney composer Alan Menken.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during Monday's show

Someone that did address the reports, however, was former This Morning star Eamonn Holmes on his GB News breakfast show.

The 63-year-old was discussing the TV BAFTAs with co-host Isabel Webster when he made some harsh comments about the pair.

Eamonn Holmes left This Morning back in 2019

"I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors," he said.

"They may or may not be together on the telly today but he's brought in lawyers, she's brought in a PR team. The public surely suss that there is no chemistry, that it is a broken fit between the two of them."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes do not have a good relationship with Phillip Schofield

Ruth Langsford's husband continued: "This Morning does not depend on who presents it. It's an institution. It will carry on no matter who presents it. And anybody can check the viewing figures. There is no difference between whether they present it, or whenever anybody else does."

